‘Twelfth Night’ at Colfax High

TICKETS: Tickets are $5 with a student ASB card, $7 for students, and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door.

WHEN: Opening night is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, and runs April 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 all at 7 p.m. There will also be one matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

"If you will laugh yourself to stitches," follow that feeling to Colfax High School, where Creators of Riveting Entertainment will transport you to the wacky land of Illeria, where nothing is quite what it seems.

One of Shakespeare's most beloved and accessible comedies, "Twelfth Night" is a madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love.

Viola loves Orsino, who thinks he loves Olivia. Olivia thinks she loves Cesario who is really Viola, dressed as a man. The foolish Sir Andrew thinks he is a fine match for the Lady Olivia, but is far from it. There is disguise and impersonation at every turn. To quote the play, "Nothing that is so, is so!"

"Twelfth Night" is directed by Trish Adair Gardiner (in the theatre world, known as Trish Adair), a veteran actor in her first year as drama teacher at Colfax High School. Gardiner has always loved Shakespeare, and is thrilled to pass on her knowledge to young actors.

"In Twelfth Night, Shakespeare uses the comical convention of cross dressing," she said. "Our female antagonist dresses like her brother in order to protect herself from the dangers of the world. An added interest in our production is the fact that we have three female actors playing male characters.

"I chose to do this because I'm building up this department and there are always more girls than boys in drama, but I'm really happy it's turned out this way because it's an interesting twist on what the original script calls for. The gender-blind casting is timely and challenging, and my students are blowing me away with their talent, and willingness to take on a challenge."

"Twelfth Night" is set in a fictional modern California coastal city, and Gardiner has infused the play with identifiable modern elements, such as a punk rock song, (put to Shakespeare's words, of course) and occasional diversions from Shakespeare's script for actors to react naturally to the dialogue, like, "Right on," or "Nice."

You will not want to miss this hilarious comedy that combines love, confusion, mistaken identities and joyful discovery. Interested guests are encouraged to come and support the talent and enthusiasm of Colfax High School's Creator's of Riveting Entertainment.

Performances will be held in the Colfax Performing Arts Center, on the Colfax High School campus at 24995 Ben Taylor Rd.

