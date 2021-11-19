‘Twas the Sunday before Thanksgiving with Harmony Happens

Local group Harmony Happens will perform a special pre-Thanksgiving concert at Nevada City’s historic Miners Foundry on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Harmony Happens includes four vocalists – Pamela Roberts, Rod Baggett, Heather Grove and Robbie Merchant – backed by Tim Yamauchi, Mark Grove and Tim Heaton. They perform an array of styles, yet primarily focus on familiar classics heavy on the harmony. Expect everything from folk to classic rock with a few modern surprises thrown in.

The seating will be cabaret-style (that is, seated at small tables) and drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Harmony Happens is excited to help people get into the spirit of the season in a healthy way, so Miners Foundry reminds guests that masks are required indoors except when eating or drinking. It is recommended that patrons review the Foundry’s safety protocol before purchasing tickets. Guidelines and updates can be found on its website.

For tickets and information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

