Turning stones: Thomas Haddy featured at Art Works Gallery

On Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a very special presentation by stone turner Thomas Haddy at the Art Works Gallery.

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work.

Visitors get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions.

Haddy will be showing a video at the gallery that demonstrates how he does his stone turning from start to finish. The video includes the story of how he got into this art form and why.

He will also bring work in various stages that visitors will be encouraged to see and touch, which include raw stone, files, and sandpaper.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.

Source: Art Works Gallery Co-op