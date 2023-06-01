Cocktails & Cinema, Auburn State Theatre’s annual fundraising event celebrating the decades, will be a fabulously fun time! This year we’re celebrating the Excellent Eighties with a rockin’ Turn Back Time street party, with proceeds going toward the Theatre Restoration Fund. Nosh on 80s tasty treats from local restaurateurs and cocktails of the decade while DJ Mark spins your favorite hit songs of the 80s. Enjoy a fun video look-back at the best of the decade by Elliot Anders, and more!
Even if you don’t remember how to Moonwalk, do the Sprinkler, or the Electric Slide, come dressed to party in your favorite 80s attire — we know you won’t want to miss an opportunity to rock those big shoulders, Princess Di styles, neon, spandex, and leg warmers one more time. Bring your best Big Hair look!
As a special treat, Roper’s Jewelers has generously donated a pair of elegant 14kt white gold dangle earrings set with opal doublets — valued at $725 — for a drawing. Everyone attending will receive an entry for a chance to take this prize home! Stay and dance the night away because you need to be present to win.
Turn Back Time’s Food and Drink Extravaganza is curated by Pat and Pete Enochs of “Latitudes” fame. Start with an array of Fun Snacks to complement the cocktails and be sure to leave room for the main events! Entrees reflecting tastes of the 80s are provided by local culinary stars.
Laura Kenny of Real Food Catering provides a delicious tri-tip Beef Stroganoff, an 80s innovation on the popular dinner. Pete and Pat Enochs offer “Nutty Tacos,” a favorite dish from their legendary “The Kitchen Restaurant” that operated in North Auburn from 1978-1992. Their succulent tacos are made with cashews, walnuts and sunflower seeds. The Station Public House will be on hand, serving Premium Hot Dogs with all the fixin’s. One of the best party appetizers ever, Seven-Layer Dip, debuted in 1981 and has been a hit ever since. Iceberg Lettuce Salad gets dressed up with Newman’s Own Italian or Hidden Valley Ranch Dressings; both brands launched in the early 80s. For Dessert, The Baker and the Cakemaker offers a decadent Chocolate Bread Pudding, made with their buttery, flaky croissants and luxurious toppings.
For the drinks: a “Just Wanna Have Fun” bar serves 80s cocktails: Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo and Fuzzy Navel — Yummy Fun! These can also be made virgin. The “Classic Bar” offers Manhattans, Cosmo’s, Gin & Tonic and more. Wines from our local wineries Casque, Fawnridge, Dora Dain and Secret Ravine will be served, along with local Beers from Crooked Lane, Knee Deep, Auburn Ale House, and Loomis Basin. Sparkling water, sodas and coffee will be available.
This year we have raised the bar on fundraising goals for the Theatre Restoration Fund, as we know the community is eager to come back and enjoy live music, opulent State Theatre Acting Company (STAC) productions, and popular film events at our historic arts and entertainment venue. Come join the party and bring your friends!
KNOW & GO WHAT: “Turn Back Time,” Auburn State Theatre’s Cocktails & Cinema Fundraiser / Street Party WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 6 to 10 p.m. TICKETS: $100 per person MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}544c0f31-f099-4931-b422-8b2b77a4fe40{/related_content_uuid}