Roper’s Jewelers donated earrings

Roper’s Jewelers donated a pair of elegant 14kt white gold dangle earrings set with opal doublets – valued at $725 – for a drawing.

 Submitted Photo

Cocktails & Cinema, Auburn State Theatre’s annual fundraising event celebrating the decades, will be a fabulously fun time! This year we’re celebrating the Excellent Eighties with a rockin’ Turn Back Time street party, with proceeds going toward the Theatre Restoration Fund. Nosh on 80s tasty treats from local restaurateurs and cocktails of the decade while DJ Mark spins your favorite hit songs of the 80s. Enjoy a fun video look-back at the best of the decade by Elliot Anders, and more!

Even if you don’t remember how to Moonwalk, do the Sprinkler, or the Electric Slide, come dressed to party in your favorite 80s attire — we know you won’t want to miss an opportunity to rock those big shoulders, Princess Di styles, neon, spandex, and leg warmers one more time. Bring your best Big Hair look!