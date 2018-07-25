Tunes, Tales & Ales: Four local musicians singing songs & swapping stories

TICKETS: Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door

Celebrate the musical history of Nevada County on Saturday when Dakota Sid Clifford, Rob Bonner, Paul Emery and Kelly Fleming bring a night of Tunes, Tales & Ales to the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho-Maryland Road in Grass Valley. It's four of the communities favorite troubadour's all on stage at one time taking turns swapping stories and singing songs.

The concept for the show came up at a party when Felton Pruitt and Rob Bonner were talking about the great musical history this area has to offer. This show is meant to showcase four of the most beloved and talented pickers and singers the foothill village has to offer.

Dakota Sid Clifford came to Nevada County in 1972 where he and his wife raised a family while he was also touring every state in the U.S. but Alaska. Sid's son Travers Clifford has become a major part of Sid's musical journey for the past few decades.

Utah Phillips once said that Dakota Sid Clifford is, "One of the best songwriters I've known. A quiet, intellectual, rowdy!"

Rob Bonner, a long time Sierra foothills musician, is well known as a musician, teacher and for his work with the South Loomis Quickstep, a bluegrass band that toured all over the country, including Europe.

Rob also recorded, produced, plays on, and supports the successful career of his wife and harpist, Christine Bonner.

Paul Emery has been producing concerts and gatherings in Nevada County for 41 years. He produced and played in "A Thousands Kisses Deep the songs of Leonard Cohen." Emery toured Europe four times and performed for the Queen of England when she visited Sacramento in 1983.

In 2012, Emery was awarded the prestigious Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts award by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce for his contribution and support of the performing arts.

Kelly Fleming showed up in town from San Diego back in 1995 and has been interpreting the songs of your favorite songwriters ever since. He searches for the right feeling in every song he chooses to sing. He's also taught guitar lessons at Alastair Fraser's Fiddle Camp and to the guests at Hospitality House.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Foothills Event Center and interested guests are encouraged to come out for a night of songs and stories.

Members of the military past and present will receive $5 off the ticket price which is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at the Briarpatch and at http://www.foothillsevents.com.