Try out your stuff: Center for the Arts to host open mic night

Arts and entertainment venues continue to be challenged with ever-changing restrictions and protocols, making large gatherings difficult. As a place where people are meant to come together, The Center for the Arts is getting creative, offering opportunities with a smaller footprint, such as artist exhibits, arts education programs, and their latest endeavor, open mic nights.

Production Coordinator and Artist Liaison Kimberly Bass, an artist in her own right, will host what she hopes to be a monthly feature at the Center. She said she came up with the idea in an effort to meet the mission of the nonprofit.

“Amber Jo (Manual) has the vision that we are the center for the arts, so that is bringing people together as a community gathering space,” Bass said. “So that is the vision of the acoustic open mic night – to have an opportunity for local talent to come and share.”

Jan. 19 is set for the inaugural evening of the event. County guidelines will be followed, which means masks will be required and the group will be small, but the overall evening is meant to be casual. “The bar will be open,” Bass said.

Performers in a variety of genre are encouraged to attend. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m., with performances from 7 to 9 p.m. and is open to all ages. Bass envisions both music and spoken word, from novice to the highly experienced.

Seating will be set up around the Granucci Gallery. ”We don’t have a lot of gathering places,“ Bass commented. “So we thought it would be a really good opportunity for people to enjoy the space.”

While giving residents something to do and see, the staff is also taking steps to keep people safe. Bass said, “We are calling it acoustic open mic. We are looking at county regulations, so we might be doing the first open mic without mics or any amplification, but I might have one of the old-fashioned Center mics that people can play around with. We also have mic guards, so people won’t be sharing mics directly.”

“I’m going to be the emcee,” Bass added. “I’m a singer, songwriter, so I will do intermittent in-between artists. I have a vision of having a guest artist because for songwriters, it is also an opportunity to debut new music. We’ve all been woodshedding for the past two years, so a lot of people have new material and open mics are a great way to bring that out.”

“We have such an amazing array of talent in this area, from poets to writers. I see storytelling, poems, music, stand-up would be great; we all could use a laugh.” Bass said, as one of the local residents going two weeks without electricity following the end of year storm, “I’m excited because this is my first time hosting an open mic night. This is going to be fun because I can craft it as we go. People that know me know that I tend to be creative, at times.”

The acoustic open mic will be held with ever-changing exhibits in the Granucci Gallery as the backdrop. A new exhibit opens tomorrow, Jan. 14, with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The work of internationally shown artist, Elizabeth Dorbad, titled, “Rarefaction,” will be in the Gallery through Feb. 26. Bass said, “She is a visual artist. She is a big-time artist. She practices in an expanded field of sculpture, utilizing methods broadly ranging from bronze casting, photography, film, video, performance, architectural intervention, installation and social action.”

More information is available at the Center’s website: thecenterforthearts.org.

The Center for the Arts also continues to offer arts education programs including a theater class for children aged 8-14 kicking off Jan. 25. The spring lineup is unfolding with some never before seen at the Center making their way to the venue as well as some returning favorites including Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jesse Cook, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Martin Sexton over the next couple of weeks. Tickets are available for purchase on the Center website.

“It’s going to be a really fun place to gather and meet new friends,” Bass concluded. “I have a vision that out of this, it would be really fun at the end of the year to have an open mic talent showcase with the opportunity to perform on the stage. A “Best of Open Mic” and have a nice little presentation for people. Get discovered at open mic.”

A suggested donation of $5 will be accepted at the door.

KNOW & GO WHO: The Center for the Arts WHAT: Open Mic Nights WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 East Main Street Grass Valley WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19. Sign up 6:30 p.m., performances 7-9 p.m. HOW: Show up, suggested donation $5

Next Wednesday, Jan. 15, The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley will be hosting an acoustic open mic night to showcase the talents of local artists.

