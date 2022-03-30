Truth or Dare Productions’ Zombie Bunnies are back

Truth or Dare Productions presents their Zombie Bunny Pre-Party, an electric evening show, on Friday, April 8. Truth or Dare Productions is known for their extravagant and glamorous entertainment shows. This year they host their second annual Zombie Bunny Party event as part of their 2022 series.

Truth or Dare invites you, your friends, and your chocolate Easter Bunny to the show “Zombie Bunny Pre-Party” on Friday, April 8. Grab your favorite person, zombie, or bunny attire and head to the Nevada Theatre. The Box Office opens at 7:15 p.m. to grab a wristband then journey down to one of the many fine establishments for food and drinks. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. to take your seats and mingle in the foyer to exchange odd glances at who is wearing zombie gear and who’s rocking a Playboy bunny outfit. At 9 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating show featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes dripping in almost any theme. Hosted by Cybil Unrest and Nick Fedoroff, featuring performances by Guy Vigor, Vixi Vale, Dark Christal, Coco Calico, Whiskey Kiss, Nikki G, Cybil Unrest, Casiuos Von Wild Cat, Kurdt Demone & Grease Paint, Danni Demize of the Scream Queens and award winning guest performer Trixie Little.

Friendly reminder: The health and safety of guests, staff and the community is the highest priority for Truth or Dare. Theater requests masks at all events; whether you are vaccinated or not please wear a mask.

The show is approximately 1.5 hours with a small 10-15 minute break, please plan for that and pack out what you pack in. For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing in NC Cabaret send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

Truth or Dare highly recommends buying your tickets early and together for large groups. Tickets sold through TicketSpice or Goto TruthOrDareProductions.com

Source: Truth or Dare Productions

KNOW & GO WHAT: Zombie Bunny Pre-Party: A Burlesque Show WHEN: Friday, April 8. Show starts at 9 p.m. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Box Office opens at 7:15 p.m. WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $20-$30 – At the Door or Online at TruthOrDareProductions.com

Photo by James Blonde Photography