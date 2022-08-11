Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque pays tribute to ‘favorite’ movies

Truth or Dare Productions' Reel Burlesque pays tribute to movies at the Nevada Theatre Aug. 12. The group will be bringing a little something for everybody to the stage, with comedy, horror, action and everything in between.

Photo by Kim Sayre Photography

Get ready for a night at the movies with Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque at the Nevada Theatre. Join us Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. for burlesque tributes to our favorite movies. We’ll be bringing a little something for everybody to the stage, with comedy, horror, action and everything in between.

Grab your favorite people and watch us pay tribute to everything from classics to Disney to horror, with acts paying tribute to everything from the Wizard of Oz to John Wick, from A League of their Own to Psycho!

The box office will open at 7:15 p.m., when you can grab your wrist bands and head to grab some delicious food and drink before the show at one of the many fine establishments in downtown Nevada City! We recommend Golden Era, Lola & Delish Bish.

Then, at 8:30 p.m., the theatre doors will open for you to take your seats before the show starts at 9 p.m. Seating is open (except for the first two rows reserved for our lovely VIPs), so get here right at 8:30 to grab the best seats!

The show will run about an hour and a half with a short 15 minute break. Please plan for that, and pack out any trash or items you bring in.

Tickets cost from $15-25 for General Admission or VIP while available. You can purchase tickets through TicketSpice at truthordareproductions.com . You can also find us on Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or on Instagram @truthordareproductions for more information.

This show will be hosted by Truth or Dare Productions’ own Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest, and will be full of incredible performers including:

Cybil Unrest (@cybil_unrest)

Nick Fedoroff (@nickfedoroff)

Guy Vigor (@guy.vigor)

Roxie Rochambeau (@roxierochambeau)

Vixi Vale (@vixivale)

Whiskey Kiss (@whiskey.kiss)

Dani Demize (@danidemize)

Sett Duction (@sett_duction)

Dark Chrystal (@chrismarcum16)

Dabby Longlegs (@dabby.longlegs)

Audree Volt (@audreevolt)

This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for adults 18 and older.

We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists, and attendees. Thank you for understanding and enjoying entertainment responsibly.

For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing with Truth or Dare Productions, send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

Source: Truth or Dare Productions