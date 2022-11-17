Truth or Dare Productions presents ‘Wonderland vs. The Force’ themed burlesque show
Grab your favorite people and come to the Nevada Theatre because we are taking you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away and down the rabbit hole on Nov. 18. For the second time we’ll be honoring two of our favorite subject matters in this jam-packed, out-of-this-world, fantastical, sexy spectacular paying homage to Star Wars & Alice in Wonderland in this themed burlesque experience.
The box office will open at 7:15 p.m., when you can grab your wrist bands and head to grab some food and drink before the show at one of the many fine establishments in downtown Nevada City!
Then, at 8:30, the theatre doors will open for you to take your seats before the show starts at 9 p.m. Seating is open (except for the first few rows reserved for our lovely VIPs), so get here right at 8:30 to grab the best seats!
The show will run about an hour and a half with a short 15 minute break. Please plan for that, and pack out any trash or items you bring in.
Tickets cost from $20-30 for General Admission or VIP while available. You can purchase tickets through TicketSpice at https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/wonderland-vs-the-force-ii
You can also find us on Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or on Instagram @truthordareproductions for more information.
This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for adults 18 and older.
We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists, and attendees. Thank you for understanding and enjoying entertainment responsibly.
For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing with Truth or Dare Productions, send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com
Source: Truth or Dare Productions
WHO: Truth or Dare Productions
WHAT: Wonderland vs. The Force
WHEN: Friday, November 18; Box Office 7:15 p.m. – Theatre Doors 8:30 p.m. – Show 9 p.m.
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City, CA
TICKETS: $20-30, VIP, General Admission and Early-Bird
Tickets sold through Ticket Spice: https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/wonderland-vs-the-force-ii
