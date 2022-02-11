Truth or Dare Productions presents Valentine’s Day burlesque experience

Truth or Dare Productions, in association with the Nevada Theater, presents the third annual Valentine’s Day burlesque experience. Who hasn’t had their fill of “Hallmark Holidays” with plenty of chocolate and flowers for your loved ones and friends?

While popular culture makes you believe that Valentine’s Day is only for love-struck couples, it’s a day of love, and that love can be for anyone. Thus, all kinds of love should be celebrated; whether it is for you, your family, or your chosen family.

Why not throw a little sexy satire into your after-holiday enjoyment because let’s face it, V-day is cool, but amazing theater shows are better. We invite you, your crew, and your beau to a sexy, entertaining, spectacular show — “Be My After Valentine Date” on Friday, Feb. 18.

For their 2022 season premier, Truth or Dare is bringing brand new cabaret acts featuring sparkly divas and glamorous ensembles. The voluptuous, spicy and funny stars and starlets of this retro feel-good cabaret are regarded by many as the best burlesque in town.

Truth or Dare’s performers pack a powerful and playful stage experience. Grab your friends, buy your tickets, throw on that mask and join us at the historic Nevada Theater.

Want to make a night of it? Hit up the box office for wristbands to this show and run around downtown Nevada City. Head to the Nevada Theater box office at 7:15 p.m. to grab your wristband then journey down to one of the many fine establishments for food and drinks.

The show will be hosted by Cybil Unrest and Nick Fedoroff. Burlesque reveals and debuts by Qu’in de la Noche, Guy Vigor, Le ChaCha, Rebel Rose, Kurdt Demone, Grease Paint and Betty Mercery of the Glitter Coven, Roxie Rochambeau, Cybil Unrest, Whiskey Kiss, Vixi Vale, Dark Crystal, Sett Duction and more.

The health and safety of our guests, staff and community is the highest priority with Truth or Dare. All entertainment is presented in accordance with state and local safety guidelines. You must wear a mask the whole time and be ready to show your negative test within 24 hours or vaccination proof (be that digital, paper or actual test) for entry. We kindly require that vaccinated or negative test patrons attend and we require masks at our events. If you are vaccinated or not please keep a mask on at all times. We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists and attendees. Thank you for understanding how to enjoy entertainment responsibly.

The show is approximately one and a half hours with a small 10 minute break. For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing in NC Cabaret send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

We highly recommend buying your tickets early and together for large groups. Tickets sold through TicketSpice or Go to TruthOrDareProductions.com.

Source: Truth or Dare Productions

KNOW & GO WHAT: After Valentine’s Date Burlesque Show WHERE: Nevada Theater, 401 Broad Street Nevada City WHEN: Friday, Feb. 18. Box office opens at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. show time TICKETS: $20. $30 Early-Bird/GA & VIP. Tickets sold at https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/nevada-city-cabaret-valentine-date