Truth or Dare Productions is bringing the funny side of love to the Nevada Theatre Monday with ‘My Funny, Sexy Valentine,’ according to a release.
“Grab your sweetheart or your friends and join us to see your Truth or Dare favorites and some special guests bring their silliest, sexiest acts to the stage as we celebrate love,” the release stated. “What’s more romantic than clowns, creatures and general tomfoolery?”
This show will be hosted by Cloaca and Cybil Unrest, the release stated.
This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for 18+ adults, according to the release. For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing with Truth or Dare Productions, send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com. More information can be found on Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or on Instagram @truthordareproductions as well.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Truth or Dare Productions’ My Funny, Sexy Valentine WHEN: Monday, February 13; Theatre Doors 7:30 p.m. — Show 8 p.m. WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA, 95959 TICKETS: $20-28, VIP, General Admission and Early-Bird; Tickets sold through Ticket Spice: https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/my-funny-sexy-valentine {related_content_uuid}b5a8a3db-6c33-4e57-a991-65c1abc0b20c{/related_content_uuid}