In a return of its Monday Night Cabaret, Truth or Dare Productions is getting Valentine’s Day started a day early this year (Feb. 13) at the Nevada Theatre.

 Photo by Kim Sayre Photography

Truth or Dare Productions is bringing the funny side of love to the Nevada Theatre Monday with ‘My Funny, Sexy Valentine,’ according to a release.

“Grab your sweetheart or your friends and join us to see your Truth or Dare favorites and some special guests bring their silliest, sexiest acts to the stage as we celebrate love,” the release stated. “What’s more romantic than clowns, creatures and general tomfoolery?”