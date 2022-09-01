Truth or Dare presents Wild West vs. Rock n’ Roll burlesque show in Nevada City

It’s time for Truth or Dare’s Wild West vs. Rock n’ Roll big burlesque show at the Nevada Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9! Are you a little bit country? Or a little bit rock n’ roll? A master of the lasso? Or the air guitar? Whatever your style is, the place to be will be our our live show with Truth or Dare Productions’ incredible performers! We are so excited to share this event with you!

Grab your favorite people and come to the Nevada Theatre to watch us battle it out as we bring gunslinging cowboys and hard rocking stars to the stage for a night of steamy, goofy and highly entertaining burlesque on this historic theatre’s stage!

The box office will open at 7:15 p.m., when you can grab your wrist bands and head to grab some delicious food and drink before the show at one of the many fine establishments in downtown Nevada City!

Then, at 8:30, the theatre doors will open for you to take your seats before the show starts at 9. Seating is open (except for the first two rows reserved for our lovely VIPs), so get here right at 8:30 to grab the best seats!

The show will run about an hour and a half with a short 15 minute break. Please plan for that, and pack out any trash or items you bring in.

Tickets cost from $15-25 for General Admission or VIP while available. You can purchase tickets through TicketSpice at https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/wild-west-vs-rock-n-roll . You can also find us on Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or on Instagram @truthordareproductions for more information.

This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for 18+ adults. Please share this event with your friends!

We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines. Thank you for understanding and enjoying responsibly.

For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing with Truth or Dare Productions, send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

Source: Truth or Dare Productions

know & go WHAT: Truth or Dare Productions’ Wild West v. Rock n Roll WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9; Box Office 7:15 – Theatre Doors 8:30 – Show 9 p.m. WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City TICKETS: $15-25, VIP, General Admission and Early-Bird; Tickets sold through Ticket Spice: https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/wild-west-vs-rock-n-roll