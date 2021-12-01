Truth or Dare presents Merry Strip-mas

Truth or Dare Productions, in association with the Nevada Theatre, present the second annual Merry Strip-mas — a holiday stuffed burlesque adventure to entertain all our naughty and nice devotees.

Truth or Dare’s performers pack a powerful and playful stage experience. This year’s season will bring brand new cabaret acts featuring sparkly Christmas divas and glamorous Yuletide ensembles. The voluptuous, spicy and funny stars and starlets of this retro feel-good cabaret are regarded by many as the best burlesque in town.

Join Truth or Dare on Monday, Dec. 6, at the historic Nevada Theatre. We highly recommend buying your tickets early and together for large groups. We will sell out fast and only have a limited amount of tickets at the door.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and at 8:30 the real fun begins with a captivating ride chalk-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes. Come enjoy all the holiday spirit because this will be one hell of a star-studded night you’ll never forget.

Hosted by Cybil Unrest & Nick Fedoroff. Burlesque reveals and bebuts by Rebel Rose, Guy Vigor, Le ChaCha, Dark Christal, Whiskey Kiss, Vixi Vale, Patty LeMelt, Sett Duction, Katrina Paddlemore, Qu’in de la Noche, Roxie Rochambeau, Leon G. Ray, and from Berlin our special guest The Beautiful Jewels.

Important procedures because the health and safety of our guests, staff and community is the highest priority with Truth or Dare. All entertainment is presented in accordance with state and local safety guidelines. Bottom line, you MUST wear a Mask the whole time. We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists and attendees.

Please go to TruthOrDareProduction.com for tickets and more information.

Source: Truth or Dare Productions