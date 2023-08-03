The 2023 Truckee Brewfest is Saturday, August 5 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park. Your entrance ticket buys you unlimited (yet responsible) tastings of over fifty types of craft and homebrews, including hard ciders and kombuchas. There will be free live music, food for purchase, and a silent auction. And best of all, all proceeds support Truckee youth!

The Event Sponsor for the 2023 Truckee Brewfest is Fifty Fifty. They are helping us provide this fun festival where several craft breweries from Truckee and down both sides of the mountain will have a friendly People’s Choice competition in the categories of Hoppy, Malty, and Other.