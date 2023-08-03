The 2023 Truckee Brewfest is Saturday, August 5 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park. Your entrance ticket buys you unlimited (yet responsible) tastings of over fifty types of craft and homebrews, including hard ciders and kombuchas. There will be free live music, food for purchase, and a silent auction. And best of all, all proceeds support Truckee youth!
The Event Sponsor for the 2023 Truckee Brewfest is Fifty Fifty. They are helping us provide this fun festival where several craft breweries from Truckee and down both sides of the mountain will have a friendly People’s Choice competition in the categories of Hoppy, Malty, and Other.
Last year we added homebrewers as well. This year homebrewers from several homebrew clubs in the region will also compete in a friendly People’s Choice competition between the homebrewers in each category.
How will your People’s Choice votes be earned? Well, that’s up to you. You decide what earns your vote for each of the six awards. Come join the fun, flavors, and festival atmosphere!
Wouldn’t it be great if a homebrew was so well liked that they were able to collaborate with a local craft brewery to professionally make their recipe and put it on tap?
2023 Truckee Brewfest Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, or in person at 50/50, Truckee Alibi, Dickson Realty, or the Glenshire Pizza Company in advance. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of. Please visit TruckeeBrewfest.com for more details.