Trout fisherman extraordinaire — Learn tips and techniques from Shaun Rainbarger, owner of Shaun’s Fishing Guide Service in Auburn

The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Feb. 16. This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee.

A $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8 a.m. followed at 9 a.m. with the guest speaker, a third generation fisherman and fishing prodigy, Shaun Rainbarger, owner of Shaun's Fishing Guide Service.

Rainbarger will share his expertise of trout fishing learned from countless hours with his granddad, Everett Holt, who was a fishing guide and instilled in him a life-long love of fishing.

Novice as well as experienced trout anglers, especially those fishing spring fishing derbies and tournaments, are encouraged to attend Rainbarger's trout seminar. He will be covering the latest tackle rigging and strategies for locating feeding spring trout. In addition, the Rooster Tails will have on display the latest trout lures for attendees to review.

After 23 years in the steel industry and only in his early 40s, Rainbarger took the major step of taking his success as a talented fisherman to become a full-time fishing guide. His transition from angler to a professional fishing guide is a story in itself having to comply with strict state requirements including acquiring insurance, learning CPR/First Aid, investing in quality tackle and the purchase of his fully rigged 22-foot Boulton Sea Skiff. He spent thousands of dollars to equip his guide boat with comfortable seating, the latest electronics and multiple down-riggers to make it ready to put his clients onto fish.

To find out more about Shaun's Fishing Guide Service visit his web site at http://www.shaunsguideservice.net. Rainbarger provides a 20 percent discount to veteran clients and is a supporter of the Purple Heart Anglers group which has helped nearly 2,000 wounded veterans heal by taking them fishing.

Recommended Stories For You

The 30 year old, 200 plus member Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain and enhance the fishing experience.

Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, club chairman, at 530-887-0479, or visit the club's web site at http://www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.