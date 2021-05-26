Trio of talented musicians to perform at brewery

Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich and Mei Lin Heirendt are local young musicians who had their musical beginnings at regional music festivals, including the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley. Each have taken the early influences of traditional music and developed their own unique style. All are talented multi-instrumentalists and singers. Kyle and Django both play mandolin and guitar, while Mei Lin plays fiddle and guitar. During the pandemic, the three started jamming together, combining their shared love of bluegrass with numerous originals and other genres including jamgrass.

Though all three are still teenagers, they are no strangers to recording and songwriting, evident in their recent releases. “Left it All Behind” is the most recent album of Kyle’s, featuring his shredding mandolin and guitar licks, impeccable vocals, and soulful songwriting. The album includes members of Yonder Mountain String Band, ALO, and Hot Buttered Rum, and was produced by Nat Keefe.

Django and his dad, Phil, put out “Gravity”, an EP of original material produced by Joe Craven. Not surprisingly, Django played nearly all of the instruments on every hard-driving track.

Mei Lin, with her band Boston Ravine, just released her album “Ragged Road” on April 23. The album highlights Mei Lin’s heartfelt vocals, songwriting, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin skills. Special guests on “Ragged Road” include Adam Haynes (The Grascals), Kathy Barwick, and Pete Grant, to name a few.

Check out their albums here: kyleledson.com bostonravine.com

Provided photo