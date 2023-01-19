Two years after the release of the tribute CD, “Self Portraits – A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions”, Robert Heirendt and his contributors will present a CD release concert at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Thursday, January 26. This special concert will be a benefit for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit organization which works for the best interests of children who arrive in the United States on their own, from all corners of the world.

Performers include Anton Barbeau & Julia VBH, Boston Ravine, Flounder, Juliet Gobert & Homer Wills, Mark Growden, Robert Heirendt, The Moore Brothers, Michael Roe and Tumble.