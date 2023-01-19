Two years after the release of the tribute CD, “Self Portraits – A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions”, Robert Heirendt and his contributors will present a CD release concert at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Thursday, January 26. This special concert will be a benefit for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit organization which works for the best interests of children who arrive in the United States on their own, from all corners of the world.
Performers include Anton Barbeau & Julia VBH, Boston Ravine, Flounder, Juliet Gobert & Homer Wills, Mark Growden, Robert Heirendt, The Moore Brothers, Michael Roe and Tumble.
In 2019, singer/songwriter Robert Heirendt was inspired to put together a compilation/tribute album to Bob Dylan’s 1970 album, “Self Portrait,” an album of mostly covers which was much maligned when it was first released. Robert invited some of his musical friends to contribute tracks taken from the Self Portrait recording sessions. The resulting album “Self Portraits: A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions” included 17 songs and was released in June 2020, the 50th anniversary of Dylan’s original release. It is not a track-by-track cover album, but rather a compilation of original versions of tunes that were recorded by Dylan during these sessions. It’s a cover album of a cover album.
Robert and many of his collaborators were interested in putting together a CD release concert around the time of the original release. Unfortunately, June of 2020 was right in the midst of COVID related shelter in place, so such plans had to wait. Now, two and a half years after the release of the album, Robert and contributors will be presenting a CD release concert/celebration. This special concert is a benefit for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit organization which works for the best interests of children who arrive in the United States on their own. All of the artists are generously donating their talents to this cause.
100% of proceeds from Self Portraits will be given to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights