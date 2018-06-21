Treks & trails: Get outside this summer with Nature Programs by Bear Yuba Land Trust

This summer, Bear Yuba Land Trust offers nature-lovers three outdoor series designed for families, hikers and folks who enjoy nights gathered around the campfire.

Junior Conservationists

Held the second Saturday of each month, Bear Yuba Land Trust continues its popular family program called, Junior Conservationists: Stories in Nature. This summer, Certified California Naturalists Steve Roddy and Linda Conklin will lead families into the high country to learn about the diverse plants and animals found in the Sierra Nevada.

A conservationist is someone who advocates or acts for the protection and preservation of the environment and wildlife. These outings, part of Bear Yuba Land Trust's commitment to inspire people to get outdoors and connect with nature, are designed for children ages 5 to 12, accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Saturday, July 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Sierra Discovery Trail — The Junior Conservationists will re-unite with Wildlife Biologist Jessica Abbott from the Institute for Wildlife Studies, a non-profit group dedicated to conserving wildlife, habitats, and biodiversity.

Abbott is studying how climate change will impact butterfly populations throughout California and Oregon. The outing includes a pleasant walk on a one-mile loop trail that follows the headwaters of the Bear River while getting an up-close look at Sierra Nevada butterfly populations. This trek is part of Nevada County Library's Summer Reading Program.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Flora Lake — The Junior Conservationists will have a special outing following a segment of the Pacific Crest Trail near Donner Summit and a swim in Flora Lake with great views of Donner Lake.

Space is limited. Learn more and pre-register at BYLT.org

Fireside Chats

Bear Yuba Land Trust and Inn Town Campground will be around the campfire during this fun summer series, Fireside Chats, the second annual collaboration.

Held the last Thursday of each month at the campground in Nevada City, the popular series features a different themed gathering for different audiences all summer long.

Saturday, June 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Family Night and Storytelling

July 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Teen Night

Aug. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Women in the Outdoors

Sept. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Adventure and Learn Panel

Get Outside Treks

Free to the public, this series of guided morning walks takes place on protected nature preserves and local trails and is a great introduction to the lands Bear Yuba Land Trust works hard to protect.

Saturday, June 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Get Outside Trek at Adam Ryan Preserve — Bear Yuba Land Trust will host a walk along the one-mile Alan Thiesen Trail. Well known and loved by locals, this easy, well-maintained trail near the community of Alta Sierra weaves through the 37 acre Adam Ryan Preserve on a hill with a forest of mixed conifers and deciduous trees, meadows, and nice views.

Be sure to pick up an interpretive guide at the kiosk, checkout the native plants blooming in the Pollinator Garden, or visit nearby Mathis Pond. The parking lot for the trailhead is located at the intersection of Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Get Outside Trek at Woodpecker Wildlife Preserve — A pleasant walk in the forests of Banner Mountain. Woodpecker Wildlife Preserve is located on land formerly owned and managed by the Bureau of Land Management and donated by a group called Saving Special Places.

Old snags remain intact and provide good wildlife habitat for many species of woodpeckers, including the largest in North America, the Pileated Woodpecker.

