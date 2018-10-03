Treasure from below: Earth’s Treasures 51st annual Gem & Mineral Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds

Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society will hold its 51st annual show, Earth's Treasures on Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to a release.

Newly expanded this year, show hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and free parking. Admission is $2 for adults, but free for children 12 and under, students with an ID card, as well as teachers and military with ID.

There will be three major displays this year.

First, the Original 16 to 1 Mine in Alleghany will showcase a fabulous crystalline gold-in-quartz display.

Next will be the D. Marshall collection of gold, an exact replica of the C.L. Lewis collection from the Ruby Mine near Alleghany. Recently shown at the California State Fair, it is considered one of the better collections in the world because it includes subterranean-tumbled gold nuggets — about 150 of them.

Last, there will be a spectacular collection of Benitoite crystals: rare and precious blue stones, our California State Mineral. The owner, Mr. Kennedy, a world-renowned expert on Benitoite, will also give a talk about it during the show.

Also displayed will be mineral and fossil collections to educate people about the natural world. In addition, vendors will be selling gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies, books, beads and supplies, exceptional jewelry, and gold prospecting equipment.

Club members will demonstrate gemstone carving, silver crochet, fossil preparation, gold panning and more. A new and greatly expanded Kids' Corner handled by our Junior members will feature games, grab bags, scavenger hunt, crystal dig and contests with prizes created by these young collectors.

A revolving silent auction happens all weekend, as well as half-hourly raffle drawings for prizes donated by vendor and club members from their private collections. A prize ticket holder has to be present for the raffle drawing to choose his/her prize.

Late Sunday afternoon there is a separate drawing for the Grand Prize, a stunning $450, 1/4 ounce crystalline gold-in-quartz specimen from the Original 16 to 1 Mine.

The prize ticket holder does not have to be present to claim the prize.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from outside vendors.

Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society holds its general meetings the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Golden Empire Grange off La Barre Meadows Road. There is also an active Juniors Program.

For more information visit http://www.ncgms.org.

Source: Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society