Transform your life: ‘A Course of Miracles’ & ‘The End of Death’ featured in the year long class

The Union's health columnist, Savannah Hanson, MA, MFT #40422 will be presenting the Total Transformation Course online from 6-8 p.m. beginning Sept. 12.

The year long course features the deeper teachings of "A Course in Miracles" and Nouk Sanchez's teachings on holy relationships based on her book "The End of Death."

"The TTC gives participants a way to permanently exit the ego thought system," Hanson said. "The course is a roadmap to waking up from the dream, rather than in the dream."

Themes for the course include innocence, holy relationships, forgiveness, releasing all guilt, learning not to make problems real, and developing total trust.

"One of the greatest blessing of the TTC," Hanson continued, "is the ability to connect with a worldwide community and family who share the common goal of freedom from all guilt. In the course, we have miracle buddies who strengthen our ability to see only love in ourselves and others. The development of mighty companions some of whom become close friends is truly a miracle."

The other unique aspect of the TTC is it is done entirely by donation.

For further information contact Hanson at RisingasLove@gmail.com or call 530-575-5052.