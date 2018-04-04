Tour of homes: Music in the Mountains 35th annual Home Tour takes place throughout Grass Valley and Nevada City

TICKETS: $30/Advance, $35/Door, Tickets available online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , by phone 530-265-6124, in person at Music in the Mountains, 530 Searls Ave, Nevada City. Tickets are good for both days.

Looking for inspiration on a home project? Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a tiny house? What are some decorating and restoration tips for renovating a Victorian home? Find out this and more at Music in the Mountains 35th annual Home Tour, Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22.

The popular event invites the public to take a peek at seven of the most beautiful and unique homes in our fabulous Gold Country plus a 256 square foot tiny house.

From Victorian to Contemporary, the tour truly features something for everyone offering a wide variety of décor and decorating ideas for every taste.

Begin your journey at a "new" Victorian situated in downtown Grass Valley in a neighborhood of beautiful historic houses, you'll visit this unique home first built in 1992. From first impression to the view of downtown from the party deck out back, this home is adorable. While maintaining its Victorian feel, the owners made an effort to give it an updated, more modern look.

Your next stop is at Prospector's Nursery where Sierra Tiny Houses presents one of its adorable options for small-space living. As tiny houses are trending, Music in the Mountains thought guests would enjoy the opportunity to visit what the future holds in store.

Just up the hill is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home perched on Banner Mountain. Nestled in the conifer forest with views for days, the Asian fusion of this home will delight you.

A lovely drive in the country takes you to a beautiful home overlooking Mountain Lake Estates. Contemporary architecture astounds your senses as you walk up to the front door. The cherry wood throughout the home is breathtaking.

Each room boasts beautiful architectural details that the homeowners painstakingly chose. Here you can enjoy some refreshments while taking in the soothing pond and spectacular spring garden.

From there, your journey takes you to the above-mentioned Mountain Lake Estates. This contemporary ranch-style house is an artist's dream.

Both homeowners are artists and their home reflects the talent they exhibit. They are also collectors of art, adding to the richness of the décor. The tour includes a woodworking shop and design studio where you will see examples of the work these two talented people create.

The tour loop takes you back into town where not one, but two stately Victorians await you. Although differing in architecture and style, both present a wonderful glimpse into our historic past. Pay particular attention to the details in each home.

At the eighth stop on the tour, meander out to the back patio for a glass of wine and imagine life in the 1800s as you wind down from your weekend of touring the special homes of Nevada County.

Several restaurants in the area are giving tour-goers a discount on lunch if you wish to indulge in some local cuisine.

Complimentary cookies and beverages will be available at House #3. There is a no-host wine/beer bar at House #6.

Music in the Mountains is Nevada County's premier advocate for classical music.

Home Tour 2018 supports Music in the Mountains many world-class musical performances enjoyed by so many throughout the year (such as "Happy Birthday, USA" at the Fairgrounds) and the many youth musical educational programs offered to the youth in our community.