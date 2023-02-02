Bay area native Tom Rigney brings his American Roots flavored fiddle playing to Nevada City when he, along with his band Flambeau, hit the Miners Foundry stage, Thursday, February 2.
With Mardi Gras just around the corner, the sound is New Orleans groove, with some Boogie Woogie, Blues and even a bit of Irish influence coming to Nevada City. The lively sounds should keep the seats cool and the dance floor hot as patrons enjoy Cajun and Zydeco two-step as part of a full evening of mostly original compositions, as well as some classics from the Cajun songbook. Thrown in for good measure, expect some ballads and waltzes showcasing the musicianship of both Rigney and his band, Flambeau.
The talented group promise an evening not soon forgotten. Rigney, known for his showmanship and his high energy, has a long and storied career that began nearly 50 years ago. The former leader and violinist for “The Sundogs” is an award-winning musician who first rose to fame with the legendary bluegrass and Western Swing band, “Back in the Saddle” in the 1980’s.
That experience was followed by a year touring the world as part of “Queen Ida’s Bon Temps Zydeco Band.” Influences from that time carry forward to present day.
Flambeau is comprised of renowned guitarist Danny Caron, Caroline Dahl on piano, Steve Parks on bass and Brent Rapone on drums. Their musicianship and vocal abilities keep the tone uplifting as they accompany a true master.
A prolific songwriter, Rigney has released more than a dozen CD’s of mostly original material in American Roots Music genre –from “Chasing the Devil” in the late 1990’s to the more recent “Let the Four Winds Blow”.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Tom Rigney and Flambeau WHERE: The Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. HOW: $25 in Advance / $28 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Mixed Seating with Room to Dance! Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm Call (530) 265-5040