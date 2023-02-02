RigneyFlambeau-PRO-020223

Bay area native Tom Rigney brings his American Roots flavored fiddle playing to Nevada City when he, along with his band Flambeau, hit the Miners Foundry stage, Thursday.

 Provided photo

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, the sound is New Orleans groove, with some Boogie Woogie, Blues and even a bit of Irish influence coming to Nevada City. The lively sounds should keep the seats cool and the dance floor hot as patrons enjoy Cajun and Zydeco two-step as part of a full evening of mostly original compositions, as well as some classics from the Cajun songbook. Thrown in for good measure, expect some ballads and waltzes showcasing the musicianship of both Rigney and his band, Flambeau.