Togetherr exhibit opening in March at The Chambers Project

Togetherrr is an exhibit of the massive paintings by the artists of the Furtherrr Collective: Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee and Nome Edonna. These innovative images are the product of many hands and brushes working together – a group vision of a beautiful otherworld.

The Furtherrr Collective’s mural-sized canvases are the heart of the show, including special collaborative pieces by Mars-1 & Doze Green, Mars-1 & Alex Grey and Mars-1 & Ralph Steadman.The paintings were primarily painted live before an audience, usually over several days during transformational festivals like Symbiosis and Burning Man.

The Furtherrr Collective’s paintings are sophisticated exemplars of collaborative painting. Their huge canvases hum with the enthusiasm and energy of the gatherings during which they were painted, with three-dimensional imagery that tumbles and spins over the flat surface. The colors are bright, and the paintings capture the sensational and immersive ecstasy of the psychedelic experience. The paintings from Furtherrr are greater than the sum of their parts.

Curator Brian Chambers is at the center of the New Psychedelia movement. Already known as an innovator, Chambers breaks new ground again with not only this exhibition of paintings from the last 13 years, but also by setting the stage for all five members of Furtherrr to paint a new collaborative work during the gallery show on March 11.

In addition to live painting by Furtherrr, the exhibit will include live music by The Gaslamp Killer, A Path Untold and more.

Opening March 11 at The Chambers Project, 627 E. Main St., Grass Valley.

Please contact brian@thechambersproject.com for more information.

Source: The Chambers Project Team