‘Together at Last:’ Kathy Mattea, Suzy Bogguss perform at the Auburn State Theatre
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with Country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by Country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?,” “455 Rocket,” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Kathy’s deep well of material.
Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with “Teach Your Children,” their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s Red, Hot + Country compilation. They have “threatened” for years, and their many fans have clamored for this pairing.
Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with two careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit, Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last”!
Source: Auburn State Theatre
WHAT: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
RUN TIME: 2 hours with Intermission
TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $60 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156
‘Together at Last:’ Kathy Mattea, Suzy Bogguss perform at the Auburn State Theatre
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with Country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by Country…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments