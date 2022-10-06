‘Together at Last:’ Kathy Mattea, Suzy Bogguss perform at the Auburn State Theatre

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with Country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by Country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?,” “455 Rocket,” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Kathy’s deep well of material.

Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with “Teach Your Children,” their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s Red, Hot + Country compilation. They have “threatened” for years, and their many fans have clamored for this pairing.

Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with two careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit, Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last”!

Source: Auburn State Theatre

