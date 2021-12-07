‘Tis the season: Sierra Stages, Miners Foundry present ‘Who’s Holiday!’

The holiday season is in full swing with traditional events and productions finding their place in the local scene, but if you are looking for something a little bit different in the way of holiday entertainment, look no further than Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry’s presentation of “Who’s Holiday!” by Mathew Lombardo.

Directed by John Ficarra and starring Laura LeBleu, this theater by the book, adults only play in rhyme tells the story of the life of Cindy Lou Who following that fateful night in Whoville when she met the Grinch. LeBleu said it turns out Cindy Lou has had it rough. “She’s that little girl that we all have alive in our hearts, but sometimes life just doesn’t go the way you think it’s going to go. That girl has had some hard knocks in her life, mostly to do with the Grinch. Seeing the Grinch stealing her tree just kind of set her life on a trajectory that could only go one way, and that way was downhill.”

Married couple Ficarra and LeBleu have worked together for decades which has both pros and cons when it comes to the direction of the work, Ficarra said. “Directing your significant other has its challenges in that you know each other so well. Part of working on a play is the discovery of the character and the discovery of their journey through the script, but when you work with new actors you also get to find out who they are, and you get to explore that. When you know the person so well – and we’ve been together 24 years now — we know each other really, really well — you can take shortcuts because of that knowledge, which can be detrimental to the process, so we have to sometimes step back and start over so that helps our personal relationship because we get to experience new moments.”

The couple have worked in New York, New York and San Francisco and came to Nevada County via Santa Cruz to raise their family in 2018. LeBleu credits Sierra Stages with their decision to move to Nevada County. “I was checking out the arts scene and they were doing ‘Hand To God’ and the fact that they were doing ‘Hand To God,’ that this is a community that would support that play, and that there were artists here who could do it said volumes.”

Sierra Stages was formed in 2005 and has produced over 40 full productions along with another 40-50 Theatre by the Book readings. Executive Director Peter Mason said, “When we started, we were doing three productions a year, then we also tried to do some readings.” The award-winning theater group managed a couple of staged readings at the Miners Foundry during the past year and has a full season planned for 2022.

Mason said, “Throughout the pandemic we have been trying to come up with creative solutions for presenting theater that does not involve sitting indoors, so we did an outdoor musical this summer and a couple of other outdoor readings.”

The company managed one indoor reading over the summer when restrictions eased and then began looking ahead. “We scheduled 2022 and realized we had a gap so looked for something we could do before that, and we started looking around knowing we didn’t want to do the typical Christmas shows.” Mason came upon “Who’s Holiday!” script and decided this was perfect for Nevada County. “It’s really bizarre and totally anti-Christmas stuff so no one would ever do it in Nevada County, and I thought of Laura.”

LeBleu offered this synopsis of the play, “It’s a look at the life of an iconic childhood character who ends up prevailing over many different hardships. But it’s also just Cindy Lou Who just wanting to throw a party and live her life again.” No one should come expecting a Hallmark heartwarming moment she added, “It’s a cautionary tale of bad choices.”

Ficarra added, “It’s kind of that story of kid actors who grow up and that is kind of the journey she takes. It’s just really a lot of fun.”

The Suess Enterprise actually lost a suit against the playwright Matthew Lombardo. Finding there had been litigation over the copyright use was part of the intrigue for Mason to bring the play to the local stage. “I found the script filed in the litigation. Clearly Lombardo prevailed and we legitimately licensed the show.”

LeBleu is excited to be back in front of a live audience, stating that is what acting is all about. “As much as it is nice being on Zoom and finding ways to create virtual experiences, nothing will ever replace having that human energy that feeds you as an actor on the stage, when you can feel the give and take, it drives your performance and makes you a better performer. It was very, very welcome.”

Mason said the show is also interactive. “It’s the kind of show that is a fun, fun, show where the actor and audience communicate a lot more than they would in a typical play. There is a lot of back and forth, it’s a conversation between the actor and the audience.”

The one person shows runs about an hour. The play is “definitely adult and definitely entertaining,” said LeBleu. “And without giving anything away, I will just say that when it goes downhill, it literally went downhill. It doesn’t go well for either of them, but Cindy Lou does her time … oops, I don’t want to give anything away!”

Tickets are selling quickly with a third show added. Cabaret style seating. Performances are scheduled at the Miners Foundry on Dec. 15, 16 and 22. Proof of vaccination is required. Get tickets at Minersfoundry.org.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Sierra Stages present a play reading of “Who’s Holiday!” WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 15; Thursday, Dec. 16; Wednesday, Dec. 22 | Doors 6 p.m. Reading 7 p.m. INFO: https://minersfoundry.org/events/ TICKETS: $15 – Adults 18 & over only – Audience discretion advised