Time to get patriotic: Music in the Mountains grand finale to SummerFest
June 27, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Music in the Mountains presents 37th annual SummerFest Grand Finale “Patriotic Pops”
WHEN: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3
WHERE: Great Lawn at Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley
TICKETS: $30/Adv, $40/Door, Reserve a table for six for $99, 18 & under free. For tickets call 530-265-6124, visit the box office Tuesday-Friday between noon and 4 p.m. at 530 Searls Ave, Suite A, Nevada City or get them online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org
PARKING: Nevada County Fairgrounds charges a $5 parking fee for event attendees. General admission, including disabled, enter at Gate 4.
INFO: Visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6124 for more information
Pack the family picnic basket, wave the flag, and honor America. Music in the Mountains presents Patriotic Pops, the grand finale of SummerFest, Tuesday, July 3.
The Music in the Mountains Chorus and 65-piece Orchestra all come together in this rousing patriotic program to perform some of the greatest works of patriotic music including the finale of Randall Thompson's "Testament of Freedom," Gershwin's "Land of Mine, America," John Williams' "Superman March," James Horner's "Apollo 13," and John Phillip Sousa's iconic songs "Semper Fidelis March," "Washington Post March" and "Stars and Stripes Forever."
"Having the chorus part of the July 3 concert is a wonderful tradition. The addition of voices helps elevate the concert by adding beautiful harmonies and tone colors and most importantly inspirational text," said Ryan Murray, Music in the Mountains resident conductor.
In addition to the thrilling music, this popular community event also includes patriotic festivities such the Marine Color Guard, a fly over from planes from Beale Air Force Base, picnicking on the Great Lawn, food trucks, colorful outfits and decorations, and a few other surprises.
"For many people Patriotic Pops is a tradition that is an important part of their Fourth of July holiday celebration. It's an honor for the chorus to be a part of something so beloved by our community," said Jenny Darlington-Person, Music in the Mountains board of director vice president and member of the Chorus.
Source: Music in the Mountains.
