Time to cruise! — A weekend of classic cars and fun from the Roamin Angels

This Saturday and Sunday, the Roamin Angels Car Club will host it's 19th annual Cruisin' the Pines Car Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

More than 500 street rods, custom and classic cars, vintage camper trailers and classic boats will gather at the fairgrounds to show off their engines, paint jobs, custom body work and compete for over 50 trophies.

There will be auto-related vendors, a Car Corral of classic cars for sale, an Artisan's Faire, a car art exhibit, live music, and of course, lots of food and drink, including beer and wine.

There will be a Hot Wheels gravity drag race for the kids, and the Grass Valley Police will be offering an Impaired Driving Challenge.

On Sunday there will be a young gearheads competition which is intended to give high school students and young adults the opportunity to showcase their own cars and the work they put into them.

The engine raffle is on this year, as well as a 50/50 raffle and the big raffle with hundreds of prizes donated by our local merchants.

New this year will be a group of 4X4 vehicles, a group of Model A's, an E-bike giveaway, and a display of Alternative Energy vehicles. The Riebes Calendar Cars will also be on display.

General admission is only $5 for adults, which covers both days, and children under 12 and active military with ID are admitted free.

The Roamin Angels Car Club was started over 55 years ago in Grass Valley by a group of guys who loved cars and working on them. They also love to share their enthusiasm with anyone who will listen to them.

The Roamin Angels are a nonprofit organization and helps support many Nevada County organizations, including Boy Scouts, Bear river High School Band, the Friendship Club, and Hospice of the foothills. They also have a scholarship fund for students pursuing interest in auto-related fields.

As a side note, Alexander Rossi, a recent Indianapolis 500 winner, was a recipient of one our scholarships. The Roamin Angels also adopts many needy families at Christmas through the Salvation Army, providing household goods, food, clothes and toys.

The show opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Visit http://www.roaminangels.com for more information about the car show or the club.

Source: Roamin Angels.