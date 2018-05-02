Time to boogie! — Nevada County rock and blues group to perform at 151 Union Square in Grass Valley

Local rock and blues band Sons of Boogie will perform Friday at 151 Union Square in Grass Valley for a night of rock-n-roll and blues for dancing. Doors open at 7 p.m. rock 'n' roll for dancing will begin at 8 p.m. with a $5 cover.

Sons of Boogie formed in Grass Valley in 1982 and played the local bars and clubs into the '90s. In 1997 they formed their current lineup and changed their name to Fade 2 Blue, playing clubs and parties in Grass Valley and Nevada City and across Northern California.

Three years ago they resurrected their old Sons of Boogie name because they felt that the crowds dancing in full boogie mode represented who they are as a band. Sons of Boogie play a wide variety of classic rock and blues spanning generations.

"From the British Blues of Eric Clapton and David Gilmour to the Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan and ZZ Top, all of our songs are 'blues tinged' because that is what is inside of us," said band member Dave McLellan. "It's been an evolution that comes from playing together for so many years.

"Our sound is a mix of 50 years of rock history with all of our personal influences combined to create what is our own Sons of Boogie sound."