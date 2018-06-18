Throwing penny’s for a good cause: 11th annual John Kane Penny Pitch

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is set to host the 11th annual John Kane Penny Pitch supporting the Emergency Department Campaign for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 30.

Organized by the Nevada County Penny Pitch committee and KNCO, this family friendly event was created in memory of local restaurateur John Kane, who passed away in 2013 and loved pitching pennies with his buddies. The Penny Pitch offers a great opportunity to gather friends and family together for a couple hours of friendly competition to raise funds for a crucial community cause.

"I learned very quickly that this is one of those fun activities that you can participate in and have zero talent," laughed Kimberly Parker, executive director of the hospital foundation. "If you can toss a penny against the wall, you may be a shining star at the Penny Pitch."

This year's festivities begin with food and beverages at 11 a.m. — with pitching starting at noon at Kane's Restaurant in Downtown Grass Valley.

Participation in the 2018 John Kane Penny Pitch will help provide top-of-the-line, state-of-the- art healthcare to our community by contributing toward a much-needed expansion and upgrade of your local hospital's Emergency Department.

Built to handle 15,000 emergency room visits a year, the Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital now sees over 35,000 patients annually. This crucial transformation will provide vital patient care and a compassionate experience for both patients and their loved ones.

The event will feature live music, raffle tickets for prizes that will be awarded throughout the event.

The cost is $20 per person or $120 for a team of six. Individuals and teams with less than six players will be grouped with others at the time of the event.

For more information on the Emergency Department transformation, visit supportsierranevada.org/ourpromise.

To register in the 11th annual John Kane Penny Pitch, visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/pennypitch or call the SNMH Foundation at 530-477-9700.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.