Three times the fun: Tres Duos come to Miners Foundry

The Miners Foundry in Nevada City will welcome Tres Duos to its Osborn-Woods Hall on March 10.

Composed of three pairs of musicians — Rita Hosking and Sean Feder; Christine and Rob Bonner; and Bob Woods and Juliet Gobert — the musicians will be performing both in duos and in some surprise collaborations never seen before.

“I have always loved playing the Foundry,” said Robert Bonner. “Our collective memory of early California is awakened by a warm Pacific breeze. Delving into her own family history for inspiration, Christine traces the ancestral journey of the Berryessa family from their native Spain to the rolling hills of California.”

The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers and community remains the highest priority for the Miners Foundry. For Miners Foundry presented indoor public events scheduled Feb. 15 through March 17 guests will continue to need the following items for admission:

1. A mask (except when actively eating or drinking)





2. Photo ID (for those over 18) and Proof of Full Vaccination or

3. 48 Hour PCR Negative test or

4. 24 Hour Antigen Test

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center