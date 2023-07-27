Thursday, July 27, 5:30 p.m.—George Souza
A veteran guitar master of flamenco, jazz, and blues, George has toured and shared the stage with many of the greats of soul and R&B. Hear him in our intimate lounge.
Friday, July 28, 7 p.m.—Groove Therapy
This high-energy dance band plays fun dance tunes and ‘80s electro pop. They’ll be creekside, with lots of dance space for even the wildest dancers! Will move inside for high heat.
Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.—Rockin Elders! Bob Woods Trio & Juliet Gobert
These local favorite, fun characters will play fabulous music, dish good humor, and offer sage (or questionable) advice. They’ll rock you out, dance you up, and get you home by curfew! Playing the shady creekside, or inside if there’s high heat.
Sunday, July 30, 6:30 p.m.—Yuba Blue Jazz Band
This jazz quartet features the lovely vocals of Kellie Garmire. She’s joined by pro musicians David Clouse (drums), Al Feeney (keys) & Jason Wilkins (bass) for an evening of Pop and Jazz standards, in the Pub’s lovely listening room! They’ll be featured in the Pub’s indoor listening room, for a relaxing Sunday evening of great jazz, soft light, and delicious food and drinks.
Monday, July 31, 5:30 p.m.—Wildcard Monday! Guest host this week: Bia Navarro!
Bia will share her infectious enthusiasm and skills, teaching beautiful dances and music of Brazil! Expect a combo of open mic, jam, teaching, dancing, and laughing! This is a free event—please tip your wonderful weekly hosts!
Wildcard Monday is different every Monday! Might be open mic? A jam? Poetry? Improv? Each Monday, guest hosts bring their own genres, format, friends & special guests. Bring what you like; Pub has PA, mics, drums & acoustic guitar.
• Wild Eye Pub offers freshly crafted food from local & organic sources, and a full bar with regional brews, wines & spirits, with nightly entertainment in a comfy “supper club” style with an easy vibe.
• Events are presented on our airy, indoor stage, or creekside stage, supper club style. Table service of food and drinks is offered throughout events. Doors open 30 minutes or more in advance.
• Reservations recommended—Seating often fills up before the event date!
• We don’t “turn over tables”—you can keep your table for the entire show. Thank you for supporting live performing artists!
• Pub has parking. Plus, there is free, public parking nearby, at the corner of Mill & McCourtney, a two-minute walk.
• Questions? 530-446-6668 or info@wildeyepub.com
