Thursday, August 31, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gals! Their fans say: “What a GREAT SHOW it was captivating from the first song to the encore.” “It was the most enjoyable evening I can remember in forever! You guys are so tight, creative, musical, and especially FUN!” If you missed the Buffalo Gals recent concert at the 7 Stars Gallery, you can come see them at the Wild Eye. Charming old time music, sweet harmonies, terrific tempos, and great banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bass, & laughs, too!
About Wild Eye Pub's events:
