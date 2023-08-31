Wild eye.png

Buffalo Gals will perform at the Wild Eye Pub on August 31.

 Provided photo

Thursday, August 31, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gals! Their fans say: “What a GREAT SHOW it was captivating from the first song to the encore.” “It was the most enjoyable evening I can remember in forever! You guys are so tight, creative, musical, and especially FUN!” If you missed the Buffalo Gals recent concert at the 7 Stars Gallery, you can come see them at the Wild Eye. Charming old time music, sweet harmonies, terrific tempos, and great banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bass, & laughs, too!