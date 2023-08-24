Blue Country is Ty Smith on bass and vocal, Sean Kerrigan on guitar, and Larry Tracy sliding that pedal steel.
They’ll be playing classic country sounds and down-home attitude or, as Ty calls it: #merlewilliewaylonstraitearldwightballhank and even some Sinatra. Yes, you can dance!
Friday, August 25, 7 p.m.
Planet Jam plays spirited reggae on the creekside, with some great reggae-ified favs for dancing under the stars. Celebrate Marius and Kacy’s 30-year wedding anniversary at the Wild Eye Pub! World Roots Culture and International Morality. The music is Roots Reggae, Funk, Afrobeat, and Balkanic vibes with shredding guitar leads and live looping dub. Marius Todirita on guitar, synths & vocals; Kacy Todirita on Bass & vocals; Martin Webb on Drums.
Saturday, August 26, 6:30 p.m.
Achilles Wheel creekside dance party! This local jam-grass favorite plays all over CA and beyond. Always a treat to host them when they’re in town. Get your tix early online!
Achilles Wheel is a California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious high-energy dance beats and stark lyrical ballads. Roots Rock storytelling combined with dance hall psychedelia. Jonny “Mojo” Flores on guitar and vocals, Ben Jacobs on keyboard and accordion, Paul Kamm on guitar and vocals, Shelby Snow on bass and vocals, and Mark McCartney on drums and vocals. A Saturday night creekside dance party with Achilles Wheel right here in their neighborhood?! Let’s celebrate!
Stringband Jam Sunday! Geff & Masha Crawford are joined by local musicians & friends playing Old-time moonshine-flavored fiddle tunes, each fourth Sunday afternoon. Players and listeners are welcome. A little earlier in summer to enjoy the midday shade on the creekside! Old-time music: fiddle, banjo, mando, guitar, etc. from the days before radio, before bluegrass. Traditional mountain music is closely related to Irish. Come listen, have lunch, have a beverage, join in if you know the tunes, or just sit back and enjoy!
Sunday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Johnny Burgin Blues is on tour! Johnny has a heavy tour schedule all over the U.S. and internationally. Always a great show. Tickets are online! Don’t miss this hard-touring bluesman on a whirlwind trip to California. Johnny was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Artist this year, and on this tour, he’s previewing material from his upcoming CD. He’ll have Dennis Dove on drums and vocals and his long-time road bassist Chris Matheos. Johnny’s steeped in the real blues from his years in Chicago, but as Living Blues magazine stated, “Johnny’s a master of controlled chaos.” Expect a great time!
Monday, August 28, 5:30 p.m.
CBA Bluegrass jam Monday! Jonathan Bluemel, with the CA Bluegrass Association, hosts a Bluegrass Open Mic every fourth Monday, on pub’s inside stage. Bring your instrument and sign up! Come check out this new Bluegrass Open Mic & Jam! Sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association, this event welcomes all bluegrass players and fans. A full jam band plays, and welcomes all comers to sign up and sit in, or do their own thing. We kicked it off in June, and now it’s taken root and growing nicely on fourth Mondays. Come get your bluegrass fix!