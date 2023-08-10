Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. Fred Morgan Big Band! Sixteen (16!) musicians bring so much brass-kicking music and good cheer, creekside! The Fred Morgan Big Band is one of the greater Sacramento area’s legacy jazz bands! The band was founded in the late 1960s by A. J. Fred Morgan, a longtime Rocklin and Auburn instrument repairman. Many prominent area jazz musicians and music educators played in this group as young musicians. Several current members started in the 1970s and ‘80s with the band, and several Grass Valley residents currently perform with the group. A 42-year member and music educator, Grant Parker, has led the group since Fred’s retirement in 2013. This is NOT a ticketed event — reservations are strongly recommended! Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. RAYO on the creekside! This fab ensemble performs original songs with a World Beat flavor and dance tunes! Elena Rayo, Thomas Schuebel, Mark McCartney, Perry Mills, Kim Kinjo, and Ajeet Campbell perform two sets of music, the first acoustic and the second electric. The first set will be more for the sit-down listeners. Bring your dancing shoes for the second set! RAYO usually sells out all seats at the pub. This is NOT a ticketed event—reservations are STRONGLY recommended! Saturday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. Sons of Boogie plays a dance concert on the Wild Eye creekside, with high-powered Blues and Rock-n-Roll! This long-time Nevada County favorite returns to the pub, this time with more room to boogie! Join them for a creekside summer dance party on shady Wolf Creek! From the band: Sons of Boogie formed in Grass Valley in 1982, playing in local clubs into the ‘90s. In 1997, we developed our current lineup and changed our name to Fade2Blue, playing across Northern California. We recently resurrected our old Sons of Boogie name because we felt that the crowds dancing in full boogie mode represented who we are as a band. Sons of Boogie plays a wide variety spanning from the British Invasion to hard rocking blues of today. We enjoy a high-energy performance and we like to leave the stage and play among the enthusiastic dancers and encourage them to sing along. We’ll keep you entertained with fun antics, and great music to keep you dancing all night long! This is NOT a ticketed event—reservations are STRONGLY recommended! Sunday, August 13, 6 p.m. Second Sunday Jazz Jam S2 Jazz Jam is sponsored by the Sierra Jazz Society! Carrying on the tradition. Sign up & sit in. The house trio will be Gay Galvin, keys; John Lace, bass; and Karl Chelette, drums, MC, and your host for the evening. Y’all know the rules by now: C charts for the trio, bring charts if not readily available, vocalists bring music, or know it, in their key. House has a baby grand; guitarists could bring a small amp. Bring a friend, tell a friend, and help this great local jazz jam session grow! Hope to see you there! This event is indoors. Reservations recommended! Monday, August 14, 6:30 p.m. Queen Bonobo beautiful original music duo on tour! Check out this unique, roaming talent, headed our way. Queen Bonobo is a genre-bending, creative brainchild of Idaho native, Maya Goldblum. Drawing on themes from her personal life, travels, heartache, and combining elements of folk, jazz, and her own strange brew, Maya Goldblum crafts visceral soundscapes using brush strokes from every color of the emotional palate. She first cut her teeth on the Eichardt’s stage as a young girl, singing jazz standards in her father’s band, and developed her own style across the pond while studying music at an Irish university and songwriting in the pub. Queen Bonobo released her latest EP, ‘Regal AF’ in July, taking it on tour this summer with her musical accomplice Liv Lafluv.
