Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m.
WOMEN MAKING MUSIC #3: Singer/Songwriter Series, KVMR benefit at Wild Eye. This five-part series takes place monthly-ish through October at Wild Eye: An intimate evening of original music, promoting local women songwriters and creating a conversation about the creative process, inspiring creativity in others, and building connections between local artists and our community.
This third event in the series features these fine songwriters:
Heather Grove, Cassidy Joy, Anni McCann, and Elena Rayo. Each artist will share some of her original music, together with the inspiration or stories behind the songs. Sharing what inspired their music creates a connection with the audience on a more personal level. Some artists may have a musician accompany them.
At the end of the evening, there will be a brief Q&A session for the audience to talk with the artists about creativity and their process.
Tickets start at $10 for this KVMR Community Radio benefit—but, if you can, please consider adding a few extra dollars to your ticket purchase. Every bit helps keep KVMR thriving!
See link to make your reservations online at the time of ticket purchase. Each event may be indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather.
Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.
Doodads return to Wild Eye, creekside. This trio performs some of the best and often overlooked music of our folk and roots music heritage. Using their unique arrangements of guitar, dobro, mandolin, and stand-up bass, the trio benefits from the individual virtuosity each member brings to the band and from their combined decades of stage performance. Depending on weather, this concert is expected to be on our creekside stage, with seating/serving starting at 5:30 p.m. See below for details.
Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
ROYAL JAM Trio plays Wild Eye Pub. Enjoy an early eve of heart-felt and witty original folk, rock, and ballads. Mostly the original music of Tom Wernigg, joined by Philip Wright and Terry Rennie. Always some laughs and sweet moments with Tom’s music! This show will be on our cool, indoor stage. Show at 6 p.m., seating/service begins at 5 p.m. Call for a reservation!
Sunday, August 20 at 6 p.m.
Reno’s Sierra Sirens’ local debut, rocking indie soul folk at Wild Eye! Soulful rocker Kat Heart’s latest project: Coming from Truckee/Reno way, this new all-girl five-piece rocks multi-instrumental arrangements of indie soul folk originals and improv, sometimes in five-part harmony! Cello, bari sax, keys, drum kit, smokin’ electric guitar, and much more. Great music, full spirit.
Monday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Funn ‘Cause it’s True: An Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Wild Eye. Brian & Rachel Snyder host a monthly comedy night at Wild Eye Pub! It’s a great space with a supportive audience that likes to laugh. Plus, yummy food and drinks—come on out! Since May, the series is on 4th Mondays—except for this one special Monday, August 21, cause we’re funny like that. Then, back to Sundays on September 24, and we’ll keep it rolling. Hope to see you here!