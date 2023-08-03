Stephen Yerkey: Thursday, August 3, 5:30 p.m.
Solo voice, acoustic guitar, and harmonica, fusing country, jazz, folk and blues, rich storytelling, and the eccentric West-Virginia-born baritone singing tales of railroad workers, robber barons, short pants, love, despair, Algiers, and lighthouse keeping.
Also, he’s pretty damn funny, and, just a good guy. In the pub’s lounge. Free event, tips are appreciated.
Banner Mountain Blues Band: Friday, August 4, 6:30 p.m.
Dance with Dream and the Dreamer: Saturday, August 5, 6:30 p.m.
A longtime local favorite dance band, on the creekside!
Harpist & Composer Allegra Shock: Sunday, August 6, 7 p.m.
Allegra returns from London for a rare local concert! With beloved local musicians (and family) as guests: Rob and Christine Bonner! Tickets online!
Wildcard Monday: Monday, August 7, 5:30 p.m.
Host: YOU? Sign up! Weekly guest hosts bring their own genres, format, friends & special guests! Pub has PA, mics, drums & acoustic guitar.