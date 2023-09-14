Thursday 9/14 6:30pm Anya Hinkle & Billy Cardine Singer/songwriter Anya Hinkle from Asheville, NC, is winner of the 2019 Merlefest Chris Austin Songwriting Competition, and recently signed with Red Parlor Records. Now on a Western US tour featuring her good friend and innovative slide guitarist Billy Cardine on dobro, they’ll kick off at Wild Eye! Both great singer-songwriters playing evocative originals with a bluegrass tinge. FB event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/826018885919225 Tix online! https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/anya-hinkle-billy-cardine-9-14-23 Friday 9/15 6 p.m. Gold Country/Foothill Burners Meetup & Game Night Come reconnect with fellow playa survivors! Now that the burn is over and we have had a chance to dry out — join for a toast to another (interesting) year! Come hang with fellow playa survivors for some mud-free fun! All are welcome, burners or not. Saturday 9/16 6:30 p.m. Peter Wilson, Paul Emery & “Eli Rush Big Band”! For the first time, these three are happily joined by longtime local great musicians and good humans Ty Smith on drums, and Brett Cole, on bass, for a fuller, uptempo, kicky little night of music and dancing on the creekside. A unique new musical collaboration of 5 long-time, beloved musicians, creekside, with a little backbeat for a rockin’ good time! Paul Emery is the creator of the Leonard Cohen review 1000 Kisses Deep, a founding member of “Backwoods Jazz” and the “Greater Carmichael Street Band”, and a longstanding member of the “Funtrain Minstrals” duo. Emery is well know for his decades of work as community radio KVMR’s news director. Singer/songwriter/guitarist Peter Wilson a member of the Deadbeats. He’s a founding member of “1000 Kisses Deep”. Along with his songwriting cohorts, Mountain John Hilligoss and Moe Dixon, they’ve written scores of songs, toured and released a studio CD. At home in Grass Valley, California Wilson has hosted radio variety shows and open mic. nights. Eli Rush has traveled to remote parts of the planet and paddled over 2,000 miles of rivers in wilderness areas across the world as a guide and award-winning photographer. When he’s not paddling the Amazon or Yukon, Eli is often found accompanying guitarists and other wildlife on harmonica. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/6895157257161944 Tix online! https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/peter-paul-eli-the-band-9-16-23 Sunday 9/17 6:30 p.m. “Vibeyard Trio” plays funk on the creekside! JB Eckl, Pancho Tomasetti, and Tim Bulkley play super fine funk for grooving on! This fresh, new, local project powers out a melting mix of funk, soul, jazz and improv rock. All have played the Pub in other crews, and now that these bright stars have harmonically converged, we’re excited to hear the magic they’re melding. Guitarist/Vocalist JB Eckl and Bassist Pancho Tomaselli are recent locals, after long years performing and writing in the LA music scene. Their touring/recording credits include War, Santana, Tower of Power, Ozomatli, and many more. Joined by the smooth, multi-genre drum magic of Tim Bulkley, the trio delivers surprising interpretations of great tunes, mixed with their own soulful, satisfying originals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/209366648803005 Monday 9/18 5:30 p.m. Dana Cooper, touring from Nashville! Dana Cooper is a poetic songwriter, an insightful storyteller, and a rousing musician whose performances engage and inspire audiences around the world. Dana Cooper’s lifelong passion & devotion to music began at age 2 in Kansas City. His father, George, was a huge influence. One of Dana’s earliest memories is of his father taking him to the Calico Cat, popping a coin in the jukebox and listening to Dana sing along with Hank Williams & Ernest Tubb. At age 20, a move to LA resulted in a record deal with Elektra Records where he recorded his first album with members of “The Section” Russ Kunkel and Leleand Sklar, as well as other luminary players Jim Horn, Al Perkins, Jim Gordon, Joe Osborne, and Lee Holdridge. This album still wins accolades today and was recently reissued on the Warner/Japan label. After several years in California and a year recording in Seattle, Cooper moved to Texas where he wrote and performed with Shake Russell. They released several independent albums and one album for Southcoast/MCA. Dana went on to form his own experimental bands, “DC3”, and “Nuclear Family”, and released his first solo project “Complicated Stuff”. In 1988 he moved to Nashville, TN to pursue his songwriting career collaborating with other songwriters. His years as a Troubadour are measured by his impressive 28 Albums and Collection of Accolades: • In the Spirit of Folk Award from Folk Alliance International (2015) • Heritage Musician Award from The Pilgrim Center for the Arts in Kansas City, MO (2014) • Veteran Returning Performer at Kerrville Folk Festival • Best Male Songwriter Award Indie Acoustic Project, for Made of Mud (2005). • Best Record Award The Tennesseean, for Harry Truman Built a Road (2002) • Nashville Music Award Nomination Best Pop Album for Miracle Mile (1997) Tix online! https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/dana-cooper-9-18-23 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/321425910332136
