Listen to authentic Jamaican Roots Reggae Music in the beautiful natural bowl of the Truckee Outdoor Amphitheater alongside the Truckee River and under the stars! This annual festival comes complete with live music, DJs, food trucks, local beer garden, and Merchandise Village hosting arts and crafts from local vendors.
We stay “True to the Roots” of Reggae Music and have hosted some of the biggest and most legendary names in the genre including Julian and Ky-mani Marley, Third World, Wailing Souls, Don Carlos, Sister Carol, Big Mountain, Lutan Fyah, Marlon Asher, Mighty Mystic, Arise Roots, and more! Every year, we welcome the opportunity to include locally-sourced Reggae acts and DJs from the region to open up and warm up the show.
This year, rather than a two-day, back-to-back event as we had done in the past, we decided to split the event by hosting two shows. One during the week of Summer Solstice on June 24 and the second event taking place Labor Day weekend on September 2.
This year’s event on September 2 will not disappoint! Headlined by one of Jamaica’s most legendary acts, Black Uhuru will close the show. Also on the bill, Yaadcore, Prezident Brown, and Soulmedic. DJs include Squarefield Massive, OG the DJ, Dubfyah, and hosting duties will be held down by Ras Rebel all night long.
Over 20 local vendors, four food and dessert trucks, beer garden benefiting a local non-profit, and sweet Reggae Music at one of Northern California’s more beautiful outdoor Music Venues all in the Historic Town of Truckee, CA make this an event you DO NOT want to miss!
For over 50 years Black Uhuru has remained one of the most popular recognized prolific reggae bands from Jamaica. The living legends have earned several achievements in the music industry including winning the first ever Grammy Award for reggae music. They’re long success along with having the highest reggae record sales after Bob Marley & the most songs sampled by other artist over the years has allowed them to become ambassadors of reggae.