‘There’s nothing like ‘Scrooge:’’ Nevada County tradition brings spirit of Christmas to Nevada Theatre

What has become a holiday tradition for many in Nevada County continues this December as LeGacy Presents continues the 2022 run of Rodger Hoopman’s “Scrooge” at the Nevada Theatre weekends through Christmas Eve.

“It really has become tradition,” producer and director Sue LeGate-Halford said. “So many people call to make reservations for their whole family, and they plan their family trip around it, when grandma or other family are coming to town – it’s a family reunion to go see ‘Scrooge’ and it’s a delightful show. It’s a tradition we hope to continue for a long time.”

Rodger Hoopman wrote “Scrooge” 44 years ago and reprises the title role.

“He just truly gets better every year and I say that with absolute honesty and joy in my heart,” LeGate-Halford said. “I don’t know how many more years he’s going to want to do it, but he is remarkable in the role, just remarkable.”

This version of the Dicken’s classic emphasizes the relationship between the young Ebenezer Scrooge and his love interest, LeGate-Halford said.

“The way this particular adaptation is different is it focuses on the romance between young Ebenezer and Belle and the first act is around just those two characters,” she said. “And the original music and dances that tell that story. I think that is the biggest difference between this and other renditions you might see — all that wonderful, original music.”

Sawyer Maddux as the Puppeteer.

For anyone unfamiliar, this classic tale tells the story of an old miser who is visited by ghosts of his past, present, and future and faced with the reality of his bitterness and the opportunity to change from his famed “Bah Humbug” attitude to one of generosity and kindness.

This version of the story does not stray too far from the Dickens tale.

“It’s the story,” LeGate-Halford said. “We don’t veer away from Dickens, and I don’t think we should. I don’t think we need to put a new take on Dickens wonderful novel. I think that staying true to the characters and the redemption Scrooge must go through is key to the success of the whole show.”

But for those who know the story, the original music and dance bring something new to enjoy.

This is the sixth year Legacy has brought the timeless tale to the Nevada Theatre and the fourth year the actors playing young Ebenezer and Belle return.

Catz Forsman as Jacob Marley.

“We are delighted with our Belle and Ebenezer,” she said. “This is the fourth year that Alexis Philips and Robert Peters and have played the roles. They are both seniors in high school! They have grown up together on stage. It’s beautiful to watch them play these parts. They play them very well.” An interesting note, Peters was LeGacy’s original Tiny Tim.

LeGate-Halford said the cast has both returning and new members, including a delightful Tiny Tim played by newcomer Will Banes.

“He is the cutest Tiny Tim,” she said. “You know Tiny Tim’s grow up, so we usually have to cast a new one each year. Will Banes is eight years old and absolutely adorable. He is pitch perfect. I don’t think I have ever heard a kid sing so well at that age, and he is just delightful to watch. He is extremely talented. If I were an agent, I would pick him up! Keep an eye on this kid, he is gong somewhere. He is really, really, talented.”

Other notable cast members include Catz and Jean Forsman. The lobby of the venue is named for Fred Forsman, who LeGate-Halford said was so closely connected to the theatre.

Bruce Barnard as Old Joe.

“It’s so wonderful to have Catz and his wife in the show,” she said. “They moved back up from the city during the pandemic and moved back home. It’s so wonderful to see Fred’s son on stage. It’s just grand.”

LeGate-Halford said the joy for her is having some people returning and having new people come in.

“I think the love that we have for story and the love that I have for the script Robert has written and performs so well each year,” she said. “It’s like a great recipe you have that you find a way to make it a little bit better each year.”

The production team, including Les Solomon lighting designer, and costumer Sharon Sciabica, continues to improve the look of the actors as well.

“Solomon in the best lighting designer in Northern California and Sharon makes these little additions,” LeGate-Halford said. “We push the envelope a little each year. We just made it a little bit better. Even though they (the costumes) were fantastic before, we tweaked that recipe and now they are even better.”

Jean Forsman plays the shopping cart lady, the Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit.

The music has also been remastered this year for a fresh, crisp presentation.

LeGate-Halford wanted to emphasize that concessions are run by the Food Bank of Nevada County with all proceeds going to fund their need.

“I just can’t tell you how incredible those people are,” she said. “They do everything on a donation basis, so they won’t be letting anyone go hungry for lack of funds. And they need a little extra help this year.” She added the Food Bank also generously provided snacks for all the student matinees for well over 200 students.

LeGate-Halford said, there is really nothing like this play for the holidays. It’s relatively short – under two hours including intermission – but leaves people in a joyful spirit.

Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig.

“If you haven’t gotten in the Christmas spirit before you see ‘Scrooge,’ after you see it, you will be. There’s nothing like ‘Scrooge.’ There is nothing like seeing a Christmas show at the Nevada Theatre that at the end of it, everybody’s happy. We can greet people in person in the lobby which is wonderful to be able to give them our Christmas gift to Nevada County.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

This is the fourth year that Alexis Philips and Robert Peters reprise their roles as Belle and Young Ebenezer Scrooge. Rodger Hoopman (center) also reprises his role as the elder Scrooge.

KNOW & GO WHO: LeGacy Presents WHAT: Scrooge WHERE: Nevada Theatre, Broad St. Nevada City WHEN: Shows run each Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., though the Christmas Eve show is at 2 p.m., with one Thursday evening show on December 22 at 7 p.m. and a matinee this Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm. HOW: Tickets and more information go to legacypresents.com.