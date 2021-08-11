Then Again to play creekside at Wild Eye Pub Sunday

Then Again will be playing live outdoors at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley on Sunday, Aug.15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St, Grass Valley.

Then Again plays the music of the Beatles; Beach Boys; Simon and Garfunkel; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Eagles; Joni Mitchell; Carole King and many other artists from the late 50s to the early 80s. They specialize in capturing the intricate vocal arrangements and magical grooves of the best songs from that era. They also include a smattering of original songs by guitarist James May.

Then Again consists of James May, vocals and guitar; Kathy Chastain, vocals and keys; Steve Nicholson, vocals and bass; and Ben Schley-May on drums.

With their love of three-part vocal harmonies and great classic songs, Then Again brings an infectious spirit of fun to its audiences, with dancing and singing along highly encouraged. A splendid time is guaranteed for all. They have been entertaining audiences since 2005.

Join Then Again on Sunday, Aug. 15, for an evening of live music at Wild Eye Pub.