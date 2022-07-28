‘The Yuba River is my muse:’ Avenguardia Wines host special exhibit for Nevada County river artist
Avanguardia Wines will host a special exhibit for local artist Denise Wey at its tasting room through the month of August, according to a press release.
Wey is a painter, teaching-artist and long-term resident of Nevada County. Her vibrant, large-format contemporary painting of the Yuba River grace many homes in Nevada County and beyond, a release states.
Her original acrylic “Flow of the Sacred” is grand in scale, painted on a 6 by 8 foot canvas, “bringing to life the churning, restless Yuba River,” the release states.
“The Yuba River is my muse and calls to me to come and paint,“ Wey said in the release.
Wey was awarded The Union’s “Best Visual Artist of Nevada County” title in 2020 and in 2021. Her “Poppies on the Yuba” painting is featured as a vinyl wrap on the Nevada County Connects buses.
“Flow of the Sacred” can be viewed in person at Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room, located at 163 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley, through August. The tasting room is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information about Avanguardia Wines, visit https://www.avanguardiawines.com/. For more information about Wey, visit http://www.denisewey.com/.
Source: Avanguardia Wines
WHAT: Exhibit of monumental porportions,” Flow of the Sacred”, Yuba River
WHERE: Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room, 163 Mill St., downtown Grass Valley
WHEN: Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun through August- 12:30-5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free exhibit
MORE INFO: call 530-274-8200 or dwey@denisewey.com
‘The Yuba River is my muse:’ Avenguardia Wines host special exhibit for Nevada County river artist
Avanguardia Wines will host a special exhibit for local artist Denise Wey at its tasting room through the month of August, according to a press release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User