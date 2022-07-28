‘The Yuba River is my muse:’ Avenguardia Wines host special exhibit for Nevada County river artist

"Wey highlights sunlit splashes, coruscating ripples and compelling watery depths, rendering the river scene with a brilliant, spontaneous style," a press release described artist Denise Wey's "Flow of the Scared."

Submitted photo

Avanguardia Wines will host a special exhibit for local artist Denise Wey at its tasting room through the month of August, according to a press release.

Wey is a painter, teaching-artist and long-term resident of Nevada County. Her vibrant, large-format contemporary painting of the Yuba River grace many homes in Nevada County and beyond, a release states.

Her original acrylic “Flow of the Sacred” is grand in scale, painted on a 6 by 8 foot canvas, “bringing to life the churning, restless Yuba River,” the release states.

“The Yuba River is my muse and calls to me to come and paint,“ Wey said in the release.

Wey was awarded The Union’s “Best Visual Artist of Nevada County” title in 2020 and in 2021. Her “Poppies on the Yuba” painting is featured as a vinyl wrap on the Nevada County Connects buses.

“Flow of the Sacred” can be viewed in person at Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room, located at 163 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley, through August. The tasting room is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information about Avanguardia Wines, visit https://www.avanguardiawines.com/ . For more information about Wey, visit http://www.denisewey.com/ .

Source: Avanguardia Wines