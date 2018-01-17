The write stuff: Winners of the Nevada County schools Writing Tournament

Forty seventh and eighth grade students from 10 local public, private, and charter schools competed in the Nevada County schools Writing Tournament. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event, which was on Jan. 9, and held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry. Many thanks to our tournament sponsors: The Book Seller, Williams Stationery, and The Miners Foundry.

The students were judged on three styles of writing:

Expository Writing: Guest speaker, Stanton Miller, retired school administrator, spoke for 30 minutes about his evolution as an artist and his passion for the art of airbrush painting. Following his speech, the students were given time to write a paper about the presentation.

Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to the editor of The Union: Should there be a teen section in the newspaper? Why or why not?

Creative Writing: The students wrote compositions inspired by illustrations from "The Mysteries of Harris Burdick."

Overall Score Winners

Sweepstakes for highest collective score from three written assignments:

Seventh Grade: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School

Eighth Grade: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School

Seventh Grade winners by category

Expository Writing

First: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School

Second: Megan Hundemer — Mt. St. Mary's Academy

Third: Avary George — Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Fourth place tie:

Clara Mairs — Yuba River Charter School

Lily Hallenbeck — Seven Hills Middle School

Fifth: Cierra Garcia — Union Hill Middle School

Letter Writing

First: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School

Second: Lily Hallenbeck — Seven Hills Middle School

Third: Sophia Karas — Union Hill Middle School

Fourth: Cierra Garcia — Union Hill Middle School

Fifth: Clara Mairs — Yuba River Charter School

Creative Writing

First: Ella Macias — Yuba River Charter School

Second: Francesca Rainey — Nevada City School of the Arts

Third: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School

Fourth: Chiara Maher — Nevada City School of the Arts

Fifth: James Haworth — Magnolia Intermediate School

Eighth Grade winners by category

Expository Writing

First: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School

Second: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts

Third: Sabine Noyes — Grass Valley Charter School

Fourth: Faith Stubbs — Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Fifth: Bekah Callahan — Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Letter Writing

First: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts

Second: Megan Schrek — Seven Hills Middle School

Third: Kendall Vanderwouw — Nevada City School of the Arts

Fourth: Rowan Muir — Grass Valley Charter School

Fifth: Allyson Davis — Chicago Park School

Creative Writing

First: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School

Second: Bailey Ham — Magnolia Intermediate School

Third: Etta Stewart — Yuba River Charter School

Fourth: Allyson Davis — Chicago Park School

Fifth: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts