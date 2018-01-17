The write stuff: Winners of the Nevada County schools Writing Tournament
January 17, 2018
Forty seventh and eighth grade students from 10 local public, private, and charter schools competed in the Nevada County schools Writing Tournament. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event, which was on Jan. 9, and held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry. Many thanks to our tournament sponsors: The Book Seller, Williams Stationery, and The Miners Foundry.
The students were judged on three styles of writing:
Expository Writing: Guest speaker, Stanton Miller, retired school administrator, spoke for 30 minutes about his evolution as an artist and his passion for the art of airbrush painting. Following his speech, the students were given time to write a paper about the presentation.
Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to the editor of The Union: Should there be a teen section in the newspaper? Why or why not?
Creative Writing: The students wrote compositions inspired by illustrations from "The Mysteries of Harris Burdick."
Overall Score Winners
Sweepstakes for highest collective score from three written assignments:
Seventh Grade: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School
Eighth Grade: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School
Seventh Grade winners by category
Expository Writing
First: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School
Second: Megan Hundemer — Mt. St. Mary's Academy
Third: Avary George — Lyman Gilmore Middle School
Fourth place tie:
Clara Mairs — Yuba River Charter School
Lily Hallenbeck — Seven Hills Middle School
Fifth: Cierra Garcia — Union Hill Middle School
Letter Writing
First: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School
Second: Lily Hallenbeck — Seven Hills Middle School
Third: Sophia Karas — Union Hill Middle School
Fourth: Cierra Garcia — Union Hill Middle School
Fifth: Clara Mairs — Yuba River Charter School
Creative Writing
First: Ella Macias — Yuba River Charter School
Second: Francesca Rainey — Nevada City School of the Arts
Third: Travis Galpin — Grass Valley Charter School
Fourth: Chiara Maher — Nevada City School of the Arts
Fifth: James Haworth — Magnolia Intermediate School
Eighth Grade winners by category
Expository Writing
First: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School
Second: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts
Third: Sabine Noyes — Grass Valley Charter School
Fourth: Faith Stubbs — Lyman Gilmore Middle School
Fifth: Bekah Callahan — Lyman Gilmore Middle School
Letter Writing
First: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts
Second: Megan Schrek — Seven Hills Middle School
Third: Kendall Vanderwouw — Nevada City School of the Arts
Fourth: Rowan Muir — Grass Valley Charter School
Fifth: Allyson Davis — Chicago Park School
Creative Writing
First: Megan Schreck — Seven Hills Middle School
Second: Bailey Ham — Magnolia Intermediate School
Third: Etta Stewart — Yuba River Charter School
Fourth: Allyson Davis — Chicago Park School
Fifth: Noah Prescott — Nevada City School of the Arts