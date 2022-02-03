The Wild & Scenic School Program offered in classrooms

The South Yuba River Citizens League is offering students and teachers the ability to bring the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to their classroom.

From Feb. 1 to March 31, Nevada and Yuba county schools have two options to screen specially curated student programs. The first option is to host a school-wide assembly, which includes a South Yuba River Citizens League staff member as the MC. The second is to purchase grade-appropriate packages online and screen films directly in the classroom. Both options include a companion curriculum that features interdisciplinary hands-on activities.

“Considering the schedules and needs of schools was integral to developing these screening opportunities,” says Monique Streit, South Yuba River Citizens League’s River Education Manager. “We are excited to increase accessibility by providing options that can easily take place in the classroom and translate to different learning environments.”

South Yuba River Citizens League has created modules for three different grade bands, K-4, 5-8, and 9-12, that integrate Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards. Educators have the option to instruct the module as a thematic unit or choose which components to adopt based on their students’ interests and learning styles.

Each module empowers students to make deeper connections between the films’ central themes, such as the impacts of microplastics, and how they can address this issue within their own communities. The activities also give students the opportunity to reflect on their own impacts on the environment and work collaboratively to develop innovative ways to mitigate the issues.

“The mission of our festival is to inspire activism,” said Streit. “We hope these lessons encourage students to take an active role in transforming their local ecosystems and communities for the better.”

South Yuba River Citizens League has worked to make the program affordable and is offering special discounts for Title 1 schools.

For pricing, dates, scheduling availability, and more information on school assemblies and virtual screening options, contact Monique Streit at Monique@yubariver.org .

Visithttps://yubariver.salsalabs.org/2022wsffschool to directly purchase a virtual screening to view with your students in the classroom.

The South Yuba River Citizens League, based in Nevada City, is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, South Yuba River Citizens League has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers. See http://www.yubariver.org .

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League

Join science educator Alex Freeze as she takes three South Florida students on an expedition to discover the wilderness hidden in their own backyards in “Hidden Wild.”

Provided photo