The walls come to life: Adams’ art exhibit comes to Courtyard Suites

The Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, Nevada County's premier art hotel is proud to announce another month of local art.

Local artist Judy Adams will be presenting her vibrantly colored and bold creations during the month of March. Inspired by the beauty of nature, Judy has turned her passion for painting into gorgeous works of art.

Through the use of liquid acrylics and watercolors Adams brings nature to life on canvas in a way that is a joy to see. Drop by the hotel gallery anytime to view and purchase art, or join Adams for a special evening Friday, March 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as she welcomes guests at her artist reception, featuring free wine, yummy food and art-inspired cocktails at a no-host bar.

The reception is free and open to the public, hosted by The Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 North Auburn Street, Grass Valley.