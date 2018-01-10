Renowned Nevada County poets, Will Staple and Chris Olander, are "emerging from the woods once again," bringing their poetic wit and wisdom to a live reading at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

They will read from their newest collections, "Arrows Go Thru Hearts" (Staple) and "River Light" (Olander), sharing poems about the world's beauty and sorrows, in terms of, for instance, love, politics, nature and social relations.

This event is free and open to the public, and signed books will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will also be available for purchase at the event.

These books span three decades of new and selected work. During that time, the two authors have made careers of teaching, writing and performing throughout Northern California and beyond.

"We're here to soften life's hardships, enlighten us all, and to praise to the fullest life's possibilities, through the literary art of storytelling through poetry," Olander said.

The Two Coyotes Poetry Tour was conceived about 10 years ago while Staple and Olander were on the road giving readings in Sonora, Murphy and Mariposa.

"Traveling Highway 49, California's 'Gold Country Highway' along the Sierra front, just seemed to make sense for a couple of coyote poets living in the Sierra Foothills," Olander said, "to spread the word of love for country, with a few stories about its beauty, personalities, and precious resources and freedoms that are rapidly disappearing — the necessity to be an educated, thinking, and responsible human being and have as much fun as possible along the way — a historical/hysterical notion perhaps; one we could howl about when only memories are livable."

Staple grew up in Oakland "in the shadow of the Beats," and attended UC Berkeley during the Free Speech Movement.

"From 1970 to 1995, I published over 200 poems infused with the Grand Canyon and mountain forests, on the sassy, sexy side of spirituality, filled with a sly humor, condensed form, depth of content, detailing the culture that left the cities in the 1970s for a more archaic path with a heart," Staple said.

Olander, a California Poet in the schools since 1984, blends performance techniques with spoken word to create what he calls "Action Art Poetry": musical image phrasing to dramatize relative experiences — a poetry arising from oral and bardic traditions.

"I am a sound poet exploring various meanings of words, phrasing and ideas arranged in sound and rhythm patterns," said Olander.