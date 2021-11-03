The thrill of music: Nevada County Composers Cooperative to perform live at Masked Ball Concert

After a COVID-induced lockdown of 18 months, the Nevada County Composers Cooperative is pleased to announce their first live performance in nearly two years. The Masked Ball Concert is a presentation of new works by regional composers taking place this Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley.

The mission of the nonprofit Nevada County Composers Cooperative is to foster the creation and performance of new music, explained Executive Director Mark Vance. “Our main mission is to encourage composers to write new music and to help them get it performed.”

The small, under the radar group was formed in the late 1990s by talented local composer Howard Hersch and Vance took over as executive director in the early 2000s. Vance said it is important to encourage composers to write, “otherwise, we are kind of like this library where we are just performing the same music all the time if nothing new is being created. That gets pretty boring.”

Vance considers the upcoming performances to be serious — or art music — of the more classical genre. Three original songs will be performed including one based on the Beatrix Potter poem “Tom Kitten.” “It’s very playful and being sung by Bay Area Soprano Mary Ellen Callahan, with the composer, Bruce Nalezny on piano,” said Vance.

The other new songs are “February Rain” written by Alexis Alrich and sung by San Francisco based singer Selina Sun with Alrich on piano. Another new song, “Close Your Eyes,” is a lullaby written by Vance for his grandchildren. “It’s very sweet and very charming, which it is meant to be and sung by a local soprano, Christi Reed, who does a lot of local theater here and she is accompanied by harpist Sage Po.”

Vance said other performances include local guitarist and composer, Lou “Valentine” Johnson, who will perform his original work, “Solstice”.

In addition, there will be a second piece composed by Alrich, “Trio Retro,” performed by the NorthStar Trio, consisting of Kristen Autry playing violin, Alexandra Roedder on cello and Lynn Schugren on piano.

And Vance will also debut “Four Bagatelles for Cello and Piano”, with Alexandra Roedder on cello and Lynn Schugren on piano.

Vance said the takeaway when you go to a concert like this is being on the front edge of what is being written. “New art is being created and that is important, otherwise it’s the same old stuff. Sure, we can play Chopin and sure, we can play Beethoven. Yes, it is great music – no argument — but it’s important to have new things being created. Beethoven’s music was new once. Chopin’s music was new once, and so we need to keep that in mind with every art form whether it’s ballet, or poetry, or music or whatever.”

Premiering new works can be thrilling and a privilege for attendees. “Seeing the talent of some of the artists performing is exciting. And premiering work is not like a painting or something like that where you finished it and you look at it, and people can look at it. You can have a nice opening at a gallery and drink champagne.” He explained, “It’s a little different because you need to have a performance and you need to have an audience. There’s a process you have to go through in hiring musicians and practicing and putting on a concert and selling tickets and then it’s complicated by COVID which makes things a little tricky.”

Vance said the concert will run about 75 minutes, without an intermission. “I have found, in all the years putting on concerts and attending concerts, that in Nevada County one of the unusual phenomena is that everyone is so excited about seeing each other, it’s like they are happier to have an intermission so they can visit. Because of COVID, we are having a shorter concert without intermission and encouraging people to sit in their own pods with social distancing in place.”

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for admission and other standard COVID-19 safety protocols are also required. Vance said, they decided to have some fun with the mask requirement. “Since it is the Masked Ball Concert, which is a playful take on wearing masks, we are giving away a prize for the best COVID mask, which is kind of fun.”

Experiencing the excitement of attending a concert after the lockdown is not something to take for granted and then adding the thrill of hearing music performed for the first time adds to that. Vance added, “Three of the pieces are premiering. Those attending will be reminded of the outstanding talent we have right here in our community.”

Vance also noted there is a great market for original music, including for films beyond major film studios with streaming services, computer games, etc. and encourages those with an interest to consider becoming involved with the Nevada County Composers Cooperative. Anyone interested in becoming involved with Nevada County Composers Cooperative, be it as board members, volunteer, or composer of serious music, is welcome to contac Nevada County Composers Cooperative.

Tickets are $30 per person at the door. For further information, call 530-277-5391.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Lou Johnson



Bruce Nalezny



Mark Vance



Alexis Alrich

