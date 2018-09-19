The Stone House to host dinner & concert to benefit Nisenan in Nevada City

A special farm-to-table dinner will be hosted by the Stone House from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Sept. 25, with popular local musicians, including Mariee Sioux, to perform.

All proceeds go to C.H.I.R.P. a non-profit supporting the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan, the indigenous people whose original homeland included what is now Nevada City.

The Nevada City restaurant is located at 107 Sacramento Street. The dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. and the concert from 9 p.m. to midnight.

A limited number of tickets are available at http://www.eventbrite.com and the BriarPatch Community Market. Interested guests can pay $65 for the dinner, $25 for the concert, or $85 for both.

C.H.I.R.P. is an acronym for California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project. The money will support their annual Nisenan Heritage Day event on Nov. 3, and the creation of a Nisenan Cultural Center.

Among the musicians, Sioux, a Nevada City native, is much loved by local audiences. She has been depicted as an abstract storyteller who offers a voice for the natural world and the trials of humanity.

Sista Kat and Nikila bring the body swaying sounds of reggae. BrightSide Blue offers an eclectic blend of jazz, folk, R&B, and other genres. And Shelly Covert adds folk style songs and family favorites.

To top the evening off, Ayla Nereo will give a short performance as a special guest.

Local farms, including River Hill, Towani Farm, Mountain Bounty, and Foothill Roots, are playing a significant role by donating produce for the family-style dinner. The dinner includes an appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert and wine or non-alcoholic beverage. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available.

During the dinner, Covert, executive director of C.H.I.R.P. and Tribal Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan will speak, and Tribal Chairman Richard Johnson will promote his new book, "History of Us: Nisenan Tribe of the Nevada City Rancheria."

Dinner music is provided by Chonie Vargas.

As the event's organizer, the Stone House and their entire staff, in collaboration with local farms and the evening's performers, are all donating their time and resources.

"We all live, work, eat, and celebrate on this land that was so devastatingly taken from the Nisenan," said head chef Rene Medina. "It is our responsibility to acknowledge the indigenous history here and give back. And what better way to support and raise funds than by sharing food harvested directly from this land?"

When assessing the event, Covert said, "We are super excited at how this is shaping up. It will be an evening not to be missed. And we are very moved by the generosity of the Stone House, musical artists, and everyone contributing to this event."

For more information or to donate to the Nisenan, contact C.H.I.R.P. at info@chirpca.org, or find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NevadaCityNisenan.

Source: The Stone House.