Zappa alum Ike Willis with Nick Chagrin sit in with Stinkfoot.

Thursday, April 27 The Stinkfoot Orchestra featuring Ike Willis brings the music of Frank Zappa to Miners Foundry starting at 8 p.m., but don’t call them a tribute band!

Founded by 35-year veteran of the South Bay Music scene, Nick Chargin, the Stinkfoot Orchestra is a 14-piece tribute to the music of Frank Zappa unlike any other. “The colloquial sense of a tribute doesn’t capture what we’re doing,” says Chargin. “The amount of time and energy we’ve dedicated to getting this under our fingers sets us apart.”