The songs of Bob Dylan played by Joan Osborne

Seven-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter Joan Osborne unleashes her sizable gifts as a vocalist and interpreter upon The Bard's celebrated canon.

With performances honed and polished during two critically acclaimed residencies performed at New York's Café Carlyle, Osborne, whom The New York Times has called "a fiercely intelligent, no-nonsense singer," winds her supple, soulful voice around Dylan's poetic, evocative lyrics, etching gleaming new facets in them along the way.

"I try not to do a straight-up imitation of what someone else has done," Osborne said, "so I always try to find some unique way into the song. It was a joy being able to sing these brilliant lyrics. It's like an actor being given a great part."

The album spans Dylan's beloved standards "Highway 61 Revisited," "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," "Tangled Up In Blue" to favorites from his later albums, including "Ring Them Bells" (from 1989's "Oh Mercy"), "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" (from 1997's "Time Out of Mind"), and "High Water" (from 2001's "Love and Theft").

In Osborne and her musicians' hands, Dylan's songs take on varied new shapes. His rollicking, bluesy classic "Highway 61 Revisited" gets a propulsive, radical makeover with a Middle Eastern vibe inspired by the song's biblical imagery.

The raucous, brass-band driven "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" (featuring the famous line "Everybody must get stoned") is reinvented with a smoky, slinky late-night jazz-club feel that puts an entirely fresh spin on the song.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center.