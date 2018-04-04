 ‘The Shape of Water’ — See the Oscar winning film in theaters before it’s gone | TheUnion.com

‘The Shape of Water’ — See the Oscar winning film in theaters before it’s gone

"The Shape of Water" won three Oscars this year including Best Picture.

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "The Shape of Water" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12.

From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes "The Shape Of Water" — an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962.

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones

The film has a run time of two hours and three minutes and is rated R.

Tickets for general admission are $8 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 530-885-0156, or online at the website at http://www.livefromauburn.com.

