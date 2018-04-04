‘The Shape of Water’ — See the Oscar winning film in theaters before it’s gone

INFO: For more information call the Box Office at 530-885-0156 or visit the website at http://www.livefromauburn.com

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "The Shape of Water" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12.

From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes "The Shape Of Water" — an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962.

The film is the winner of three 2018 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones

"The Shape of Water" will show at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, in Auburn.

The film has a run time of two hours and three minutes and is rated R.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets for general admission are $8 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 530-885-0156, or online at the website at http://www.livefromauburn.com.